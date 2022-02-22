They're baaack! After a brief teaser trailer, the Kardashian family has officially released the first look at their new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians. The clip aired during Monday night's episode of The Bachelor and features lots of big moments from the famous family.

The new footage shows Kim Kardashian preparing to host Saturday Night Live, the sisters back in their glam elements, and highlights Kourtney Kardashian's October 2021 engagement to Travis Barker.

In the clip, Kris Jenner hugs her eldest daughter post-engagement, crying and saying, "This makes me so happy."

Kim, who is currently in the middle of a divorce from her third husband, Kanye West, jokingly quips to the family, "She's never had a reaction like that for me and it's happened, like, a few times."

Travis is seen several times throughout the trailer, implying that the 46-year-old drummer will play a big role on the family's show.

Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick, is not featured in the clip despite appearing on many seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. It's unknown whether he will be featured on the new Hulu series.

The trailer also does not address Khloe Kardashian's drama with her ex Tristan Thompson and his recent paternity lawsuit. Tristan is seen in one group shot on the first day of filming, which took place back in September 2021. There's also no sign as to whether Kim's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, or her divorce drama with ex Kanye will be featured on the show.

The Kardashians premieres April 14 on Hulu.

