'The Kardashians' Sets Season 4 Premiere Date: Everything We Know

It's only a few months before The Kardashians will return to our screens. After the famous family's hit Hulu reality TV series streamed its season 3 finale on Thursday, the streaming service announced that season 4 will return on Thursday, Sept. 28.

"We're back, better than ever," Kim Kardashian says, grinning in the new teaser promo clip, promising, "More fun, more family, and so much more drams."

Her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, quips, "You're not getting away from us, babe."

It looks like momager Kris Jenner and all of the sisters including Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian as well as Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner will be back for season 4.

And though Khloe teased that their brother, Rob Kardashian, is open to returning to the franchise in a recent episode, the reclusive former reality star is not mentioned in the promotional materials for season 4.

Season 3 of the show finished filming in January with the shocking sudden death of Tristan Thompson's mother, Andrea Thompson. Tristan and his disabled younger brother, Amari Thompson, were also forced to move in with Khloe after Tristan's roof caved in due to water damage. And fresh off finalizing her divorce from Kanye West, Kim was proud of staying single in season 3.

But since filming wrapped so much earlier in the year, we haven't even been given the fun reveal of Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, announcing their pregnancy after years of IVF and trying.

The Kardashians season 4 premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 on Hulu. The first three seasons of The Kardashians are currently streaming on Hulu.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Reveals She Got a Boob Job Years After Denying It This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Kylie Jenner Clarifies Relationship With Stassie After Kissing Video

Kylie Jenner Confirms She Got a Boob Job at 19 After Years of Denials

Why Tristan Thompson and His Brother Moved in With Khloe Kardashian

See 'Funny' Way True and Chicago Tease Moms Khloe and Kim Kardashian

Related Gallery