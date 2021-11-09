Kate Spade sales are the gifts that keep giving -- especially during the holiday season! Shoppers can take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop. Whether you're shopping for gifts or shopping for yourself, Kate Spade is bursting with hundreds of new arrivals and seasonal items like tote bags, handbags, wristlets, jewelry, keychains, apparel and so much more. Also, every single day Kate Spade has a deal of the day that features major discounts on some of the brand's most popular styles and items.

While there are tons of great deals to choose from, Kate Spade's Aster Shoulder Bag is especially chic -- with select styles on sale for up to 70% off today via the brand's surprise site. The shoulder accessory is lightweight yet functional -- with enough interior space to comfortably hold all of your daily essentials, from your wallet and keys to your smartphone and emergency lipstick/

The shoulder bag style is also on trend right now -- with similarly designed bags like the celeb-loved JW Pei bags popping up all across fashion. Not only will users love the practical nature of this Aster Shoulder Bag, but they'll also get to tap into a trending accessory style at a feasible price too.

Aster Shoulder Bag Kate Spade Aster Shoulder Bag There's no better way to embrace the colors of fall and winter than with a deep red handbag that can be accessorized with just about any outfit this time of year. This Kate Spade shoulder bag is the perfect style to achieve that. $399 $119 Buy Now

For a limited time, shoppers can get this chic shoulder bag style at majorly marked down prices (with some even boasting a sale tag under $120). But act fast because stock is limited and these styles will sell out fast.

During the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, every item is automatically marked down by up to 75%. You'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bags like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, as well as satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse options. There are also discounts on the brand's signature dresses and sophisticated stud earrings. Get free shipping on all orders to the United States and Canada.