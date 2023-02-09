Valentine's Day will be here on Tuesday, which means love is the air, and so are deals. To make your gifting easier, Kiehl's has a Valentine's Day Sale with sitewide discounts on skincare essentials—namely celeb-loved moisturizers, serums, eye creams and more.

During the Kiehl's Valentine's Day Sale, you can enjoy 25% off all of the brand's most popular skincare, hair care, body care, and other best-selling products that make great additions to your daily routine. Whether you're shopping for Valentine's Day gifts or treating yourself, Kiehl's has one of the best sales happening as the day of love approaches.

Shop 25% Off Kiehl's

The Kiehl's sale is the perfect time to try new products or save big on tried-and-true skincare favorites. From powerful Vitamin C serums to hydrating facial cleansers, this sale is the perfect time to treat yourself to top-quality products made from natural ingredients. Shoppers can get discounts on every best-selling skincare product at Kiehl's, like the beloved Zoë Kravitz-approved Avocado Eye Cream and Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream, SPF essentials, and a hair cream used to keep Kate Middleton's hair moisturized and shiny.

Below, shop our top picks from the Kiehl's sale—with can't-miss deals on serums, face masks, and other anti-aging products for all skin types.

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Space Nk Midnight Recovery Concentrate A moisturizing face oil formulated with Lavender Essential Oil and Evening Primrose Oil to restore skin while you sleep. $56 $42 Shop Now

Avocado Eye Cream Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness. $60 $45 Shop Now

For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

