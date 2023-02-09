The Kiehl’s Valentine's Day Sale Is Here: Save 25% On Moisturizers, Eye Creams, Cleansers and More
Valentine's Day will be here on Tuesday, which means love is the air, and so are deals. To make your gifting easier, Kiehl's has a Valentine's Day Sale with sitewide discounts on skincare essentials—namely celeb-loved moisturizers, serums, eye creams and more.
During the Kiehl's Valentine's Day Sale, you can enjoy 25% off all of the brand's most popular skincare, hair care, body care, and other best-selling products that make great additions to your daily routine. Whether you're shopping for Valentine's Day gifts or treating yourself, Kiehl's has one of the best sales happening as the day of love approaches.
The Kiehl's sale is the perfect time to try new products or save big on tried-and-true skincare favorites. From powerful Vitamin C serums to hydrating facial cleansers, this sale is the perfect time to treat yourself to top-quality products made from natural ingredients. Shoppers can get discounts on every best-selling skincare product at Kiehl's, like the beloved Zoë Kravitz-approved Avocado Eye Cream and Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream, SPF essentials, and a hair cream used to keep Kate Middleton's hair moisturized and shiny.
Below, shop our top picks from the Kiehl's sale—with can't-miss deals on serums, face masks, and other anti-aging products for all skin types.
Target dark spots and heavy under-eye bags at the source with this nourishing Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Eye Cream from Kiehl's.
A moisturizing face oil formulated with Lavender Essential Oil and Evening Primrose Oil to restore skin while you sleep.
Diminish fine lines with this potent Vitamin C serum formulated with 12.5% Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid.
Fans of Kiehl's love this supercharged anti-aging face and neck cream made with phytomimetic vitamin a, chaga mushroom, and hyaluronic acid for reducing wrinkles and smoothing your skin’s texture.
The Facial Fuel cleanser is a fan favorite, thanks to the refreshing gel formula that removes dirt, excess oil and impurities without drying out the skin.
The Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum works as a hyper-charged eye cream that aims to address brown dark circles through vitamin C-infused ingredients.
Kiehl's #1 hydrating moisturizer for all skin types strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier and provides 24-hour hydration for softer, smoother skin.
Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness.
Kate Middleton‘s stylist Amanda Cok Tucker revealed to Us Magazine that she kept Kate’s hair moisturized and shiny with this Kiehl’s hair cream for her previous royal tour of Norway and Sweden.
For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save On Valentine's Day Flowers With Our Exclusive UrbanStems Code
18 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for All The Coffee Lovers In Your Life
The Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Wine Lovers
The 12 Best Deals On Diamond Rings and Gifts from Macy's Jewelry Sale
30 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts Under $30 for All Your Loved Ones
Kim Kardashian's Collection of Beats Fit Pro Earbuds Are On Sale Now
The Ultimate Valentine's Day Guide: Gifts, What to Wear and More
The Best Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Outfits for Every Type of Date