The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has people taking extra precautions this year, especially when traveling. Many airlines have banned cloth face masks, making your favorite stylish mask unusable. After a brief break from face coverings for those who are vaccinated, mask mandates are being issued across the United States with the Omicron variant driving a surge in new COVID-19 cases. It might be time to upgrade your mask to a KN95. According to health officials, wearing a face mask or face covering is still considered one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from the virus.

The good news is the celebrity-approved MASKC KN95 and regular face masks are disposable and stylish. Though some have opted for a cloth face covering over the past year and a half, a disposable mask is also a popular option with some celebs. Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, Jennifer Garner, Gwen Stefani, Emma Roberts, Irina Shayk, Hilary Duff, Rihanna, and Katie Holmes are among the stars reaching for fashionable single-use face masks from MASKC, which designs a variety of colorways and prints.

The brand's FDA-approved KN95 masks feature a five-layer design including three center layers that work together to block bacteria, droplets and tiny particles with maximum breathability. The non-woven exterior often features fun designs, while the soft interior won't irritate your skin while blocking airborne particles.

Check out ET's picks from the best MASKC face coverings.

Black KN95 Masks, 25 Pack MASKC Black KN95 Masks, 25 Pack Shoppers say this mask is so comfortable, you can wear it all day long. The adjustable nose bridge, multi layer filtration system and super soft elastic ear loops makes protection from coronavirus less cumbersome than other masks. $100 $90 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Face Masks for Travel

The Best Face Masks for Exercising -- Athleta, Lululemon and More

The Best Face Masks for Winter

The Best Face Masks You Can Get Online

Lululemon Face Masks Are Back in Stock

Best Face Masks for Kids for Holiday and Everyday Wear

The Best Reusable Face Masks With Nose Wires