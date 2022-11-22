The chillier, dryer months are here, so prepping your skincare and makeup supply is a must. Fan-favorite beauty brand Kosas — whose products are formulated with complexion-nourishing ingredients — is hosting its huge Black Friday Sale. From now until Wednesday, November 23, shoppers can take 15% off sitewide, 20% off $50 or more, and 25% off a purchase of $100 or more at Kosas. Starting Wednesday, you can enjoy 25% off all of Kosas Cosmetics' makeup and skincare.

Shop the Kosas Sale

The Kosas Black Friday sale is a perfect opportunity to stock up on staples from the clean beauty brand loved by Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, Mandy Moore and Drew Barrymore. In a TikTok video posted in April, Hailey Bieber revealed that she starts her super simple skin prep and makeup routine with the hydrating Kosas Revealer Concealer. The super creamy formula with a smooth, dewy finish is available in 28 different tones and the concealer is on sale for just $21 now.

Kosas Revealer Concealer Kosas Kosas Revealer Concealer The Kosas Revealer Concealer is a medium coverage, non-comedogenic concealer that includes some beneficial skincare ingredients, such as caffeine, pink algae and hyaluronic acid. $28 $24 Buy Now

While the summer may be over, one of Drew Barrymore's favorite summer beauty products is also marked down. In an Instagram post from May, Barrymore included the Wet Lip Oil Gloss from Kosas in her show's Little Yellow Book series, with her personal favorite Unhooked shade. For even more celeb favorites, Gwymeth Paltrow told Vogue that she uses the popular mascara from Kosas in her everyday routine. Go big and fluffy or stay subtle with this mascara formulated with hair care serum that helps lengthen and thicken your lashes for up to 12 hours.

The Big Clean Mascara Kosas The Big Clean Mascara Get some eye-grabbing long lashes with The Big Clean Mascara. Kosas even reformulated this mascara to make sure it gives you more volumized lashes for up to 12 hours. $26 $22 Buy Now

From complexion-perfecting foundation and concealer to brow and lash products, you can take 25% off Kosas favorites for updating your seasonal beauty arsenal. With discounts on cult-loved items such as Air Brow Gel, Cloud Set Setting Powder, and the Revealer Concealer, there are so many can't-miss makeup essentials at Kosas that are included in the Black Friday Sale.

Save on some of the best makeup and skincare essentials at Kosas Black Friday Sale below.

The Clean Start Set: Tinted Skincare Lineup Kosas The Clean Start Set: Tinted Skincare Lineup Combine your makeup and skincare routine into just a few products thanks to the Kosas Clean Start Stet: Tinted Skincare Lineup. The bundle features the Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25, Revealer Concealers and Cloud Set Setting Powder. When used together, this trio gives you some protection from UV rays, spot treats dark circles and smooths fine lines. $104 $79 Buy Now

The Ready In 5 Set Kosas The Ready In 5 Set Fully customize the Kosas 5 Minute Face Set to curate your new go-to daily look. Choose the perfect shade from three different full-size bestsellers, including the 10-Second Eye Gel Watercolor Eyeshadow, Color & Light Palette (which includes a cream blush and highlighter) and the nourishing Wet Lip Oil Gloss $71 $39 Buy Now

Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25 Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25 This hypoallergenic foundation doesn't just offer you medium coverage — it also protects you from UV rays, thanks to its SPF. This skincare and makeup hybrid product contains soothing and hydrating ingredients like squalane, vitamin B5, hyaluronic acid and more. $42 $32 Buy Now

The Brow Power Set Kosas The Brow Power Set Use the Brow Pop pencil to enhance your brows, then swipe over your eyebrows with the Kosas Air Brow. This tinted gel gives your brows some pigment as it locks them in place. $48 $36 Buy Now

Air Brow Gel Kosas Air Brow Gel Keep your eyebrows in place with this strengthening and conditioning formula. With ingredients like hyaluronic acid and trehalose, your brows can experience a hydrating treatment while you wear this brow gel. $24 $18 Buy Now

Good Body Skin Kosas Good Body Skin Everyone deserves a good exfoliating gel cleanser that's fortified with fruit enzymes and AHAs. Kosas' Good Body Skin Cleaner is non-comedogenic and formulated for sensitive skin, so you don't have to worry about clogged pores or irritation after your shower. $22 $17 Buy Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Black Friday 2022: All The Best Early Sales on Tech, Holiday Gifts, Fashion and More

From MAC to Soko Glam: The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals to Save on Makeup, Skincare, and Hair Care

This Skincare Secret Used by Jennifer Aniston and Kylie Jenner Is on Sale Now for Black Friday

Neiman Marcus’ Designer Sale Has Epic Black Friday Deals On Marc Jacobs, Moncler, Staud, and More

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022 to Buy Before It's Time to Count Down to the Holidays

Save Up to 50% On NuFace, Foreo, Lancome, and More With Ulta Beauty's Early Black Friday Deals

The Best Gifts Under $50 for The Holidays: From Affordable Tech to Beauty, Fashion, and Home Gifts

25 Best Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget: Shop Beauty, Home, Tech, Shoes, and More

Fenty Beauty Sale: Take 25% Off Rihanna's Must-Have Makeup & Skincare

The Best Walmart Deals to Shop for Early Holiday Savings: Apple, La Mer, Shark Vacuums and More

The 20 Best Pumpkin Spice Products of 2022 to Try This Fall

The 35 Best Beauty Products Under $35 at Amazon for Fall 2022