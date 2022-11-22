The Kosas Black Friday Sale Is Happening Right Now — And It Includes Hailey Bieber's Go-To Concealer
The chillier, dryer months are here, so prepping your skincare and makeup supply is a must. Fan-favorite beauty brand Kosas — whose products are formulated with complexion-nourishing ingredients — is hosting its huge Black Friday Sale. From now until Wednesday, November 23, shoppers can take 15% off sitewide, 20% off $50 or more, and 25% off a purchase of $100 or more at Kosas. Starting Wednesday, you can enjoy 25% off all of Kosas Cosmetics' makeup and skincare.
The Kosas Black Friday sale is a perfect opportunity to stock up on staples from the clean beauty brand loved by Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, Mandy Moore and Drew Barrymore. In a TikTok video posted in April, Hailey Bieber revealed that she starts her super simple skin prep and makeup routine with the hydrating Kosas Revealer Concealer. The super creamy formula with a smooth, dewy finish is available in 28 different tones and the concealer is on sale for just $21 now.
The Kosas Revealer Concealer is a medium coverage, non-comedogenic concealer that includes some beneficial skincare ingredients, such as caffeine, pink algae and hyaluronic acid.
While the summer may be over, one of Drew Barrymore's favorite summer beauty products is also marked down. In an Instagram post from May, Barrymore included the Wet Lip Oil Gloss from Kosas in her show's Little Yellow Book series, with her personal favorite Unhooked shade. For even more celeb favorites, Gwymeth Paltrow told Vogue that she uses the popular mascara from Kosas in her everyday routine. Go big and fluffy or stay subtle with this mascara formulated with hair care serum that helps lengthen and thicken your lashes for up to 12 hours.
Get some eye-grabbing long lashes with The Big Clean Mascara. Kosas even reformulated this mascara to make sure it gives you more volumized lashes for up to 12 hours.
From complexion-perfecting foundation and concealer to brow and lash products, you can take 25% off Kosas favorites for updating your seasonal beauty arsenal. With discounts on cult-loved items such as Air Brow Gel, Cloud Set Setting Powder, and the Revealer Concealer, there are so many can't-miss makeup essentials at Kosas that are included in the Black Friday Sale.
Save on some of the best makeup and skincare essentials at Kosas Black Friday Sale below.
Combine your makeup and skincare routine into just a few products thanks to the Kosas Clean Start Stet: Tinted Skincare Lineup. The bundle features the Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25, Revealer Concealers and Cloud Set Setting Powder. When used together, this trio gives you some protection from UV rays, spot treats dark circles and smooths fine lines.
Fully customize the Kosas 5 Minute Face Set to curate your new go-to daily look. Choose the perfect shade from three different full-size bestsellers, including the 10-Second Eye Gel Watercolor Eyeshadow, Color & Light Palette (which includes a cream blush and highlighter) and the nourishing Wet Lip Oil Gloss
All shades of this powder blush and highlighter duo from Kosas are on sale for just $26.
This hypoallergenic foundation doesn't just offer you medium coverage — it also protects you from UV rays, thanks to its SPF. This skincare and makeup hybrid product contains soothing and hydrating ingredients like squalane, vitamin B5, hyaluronic acid and more.
Use the Brow Pop pencil to enhance your brows, then swipe over your eyebrows with the Kosas Air Brow. This tinted gel gives your brows some pigment as it locks them in place.
Get a golden hour glow with this moisturizing bronzer made with Shea Butter and Meadowfoam Oil.
Keep your eyebrows in place with this strengthening and conditioning formula. With ingredients like hyaluronic acid and trehalose, your brows can experience a hydrating treatment while you wear this brow gel.
Everyone deserves a good exfoliating gel cleanser that's fortified with fruit enzymes and AHAs. Kosas' Good Body Skin Cleaner is non-comedogenic and formulated for sensitive skin, so you don't have to worry about clogged pores or irritation after your shower.
Lock your makeup in place with the Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder.
