The Loungewear Set Oprah Once Said 'Feels Like a Hug' Is Is Now Available in 2 New Colors for Fall

Spanx AirEssentials
Spanx
By Charlotte Lewis
Published: 2:18 PM PDT, September 18, 2023

Deemed one of Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2022, Spanx's best-selling AirEssentials set now comes in Spice and Butterscotch.

Believe it or not, fall is right around the corner. As you start to prep your closet for the cooler weather, Spanx should be on your list for comfortable loungewear. While you might associate Spanx with shapewear, it actually sells some of the softest wear-everywhere loungewear. Spanx has perfected the art of creating cozy staples, including Oprah's favorite AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant and Half Zip

Deemed one of Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2022, the super-soft, best-selling AirEssentials set now comes in new colors just in time for fall. The AirEssentials wide leg pant and half zip set is made from the breathable fabric that Oprah gushed, "feels like a hug." Choose between luxuriously warm Spice and Butterscotch's calming earth tone for the coziest season.

AirEssentials Half Zip

AirEssentials Half Zip
Spanx

AirEssentials Half Zip

Just in time for fall, Oprah's favorite half-zip is now available in butterscotch and spice for that cozy feeling all season.

AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant

AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant
Spanx

AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant

The AirEssentials collection is made with lightweight, luxuriously soft and ultra drapey fabric. Designed with refined comfort to feel silky against your skin, these are the ultimate throw-on-and-go pants.

AirEssentials is far from the only Spanx line Oprah counts as essential, as she’s also dubbed the Perfect Pant her favorite, too.  Ahead, shop more of Oprah's wardrobe must-haves and the best pieces from Spanx's AirEssentials collection.

The Perfect Pant

The Perfect Pant
Spanx

The Perfect Pant

The Perfect Pant will be your new go-to for any outfit or occasion thanks to the ponte fabric. 

AirEssentials Sleeveless Jumpsuit

AirEssentials Sleeveless Jumpsuit
Spanx

AirEssentials Sleeveless Jumpsuit

AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper

AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper
Spanx

AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper

AirEssentials Puff Sleeve ‘At-the-Hip’ Top

AirEssentials Puff Sleeve 'At-the-Hip' Top
Spanx

AirEssentials Puff Sleeve ‘At-the-Hip’ Top

Available in both black and powder white, this easy-to-wear top adds an element of style to any outfit. With its loose three-quarter sleeve arms and slightly cropped hem, it's shockingly polished, given its level of comfort.

AirEssentials Peplum ‘At-the-Hip’ Top

AirEssentials Peplum 'At-the-Hip' Top
Spanx

AirEssentials Peplum ‘At-the-Hip’ Top

Made to be paired with all your favorite Spanx pants, this peplum top adds a layer of polish to even the most comfortable outfit.

