The Martha Stewart x Skechers Slip-On Sneakers Are Back in Stock — Shop Skechers Walking and Running Shoes
Skechers shoes are known for being some of the best walking and running shoes. With Spring officially here, many of us are spending more time outdoors going for walks or a daily run. If you're looking for a shoe that is comfortable and stylish, the Martha Stewart x Skechers collaboration is right up your alley. The sneaker collection features a stylish design like mirror and metallic details. To no surprise many of the sneakers within the footwear collaboration has sold out on the Skechers site, but now the popular Ultra Flex 3.0 Neptune Slip-On Sneaker is back in stock at DSW.
This sneaker features a pillow on the heel and an air-Cooled memory foam insole that will keep your comfortable all day long.
Amazon has deals on Skechers to help you get a new pair of running and walking shoes for the new season and summer. Amazon is currently offering deals on sneaker styles for your daily walks on these warm and sunny spring days. If your walking shoes need replacing, we have found the best Skechers walking shoes on Amazon. Skechers are not only great for long walks, but also for those grueling shifts at work, running errands, and more.
Whether you need comfortable kicks for your work-from-home outfit, you need sneakers to motivate you to workout or you're looking for sturdy shoes for your growing kids, you can find affordable and stylish Skechers at Amazon. Also, if you need to upgrade your running shoes, we have you covered too.
Check out ET's top picks on Skechers walking shoes we have curated from Amazon.
A lightweight and well ventilated running sneaker designed with comfort and breathability in mind.
A stylish upgrade to the Go Walk Joy sneaker. These sneakers are comfortable and perfect for going on daily walks or working a long shift.
We love this Skechers men's lace-up shoe with vintage wash finish. It's also an Amazon Best Seller.
The perfect mesh walking shoe. With these walking shoes you don't have to deal with the hassle of laces.
Get a jump start on training with these Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker.
A Skechers men's canvas-and-suede slip-on shoe for easy wearing.
Comfortable Bobs sneakers that go with just about any casual 'fit? Sure thing!
These Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneakers are as easy to walk in as they are to slip on. These are also an Amazon bestseller.
A sporty yet polished Skechers sneaker for any guy. These sneakers feature an air cooled memory foam insole.
The Sketchers Microspec Bold Delight slip-on sneaker features an athletic mesh for a stylish and sporty look.
These sneakers are for kids who live and breathe video games! These Skechers Mega-Craft Sneakers are also available in blue and black.
