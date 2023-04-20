Shopping

The Martha Stewart x Skechers Slip-On Sneakers Are Back in Stock — Shop Skechers Walking and Running Shoes

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
skechers amazon cyber monday 2020 sale
Amazon/Skechers

Skechers shoes are known for being some of the best walking and running shoes. With Spring officially here, many of us are spending more time outdoors going for walks or a daily run. If you're looking for a shoe that is comfortable and stylish, the Martha Stewart x Skechers collaboration is right up your alley. The sneaker collection features a stylish design like mirror and metallic details. To no surprise many of the sneakers within the footwear collaboration has sold out on the Skechers site, but now the popular Ultra Flex 3.0 Neptune Slip-On Sneaker is back in stock at DSW. 

Skechers Martha Stewart Slip-Ins: Ultra Flex 3.0 Neptune Sneakers
Skechers Martha Stewart Slip-Ins: Ultra Flex 3.0 Neptune Sneakers
DSW
Skechers Martha Stewart Slip-Ins: Ultra Flex 3.0 Neptune Sneakers

This sneaker features a pillow on the heel and an air-Cooled memory foam insole that will keep your comfortable all day long. 

$100$95

Amazon has deals on Skechers to help you get a new pair of running and walking shoes for the new season and summer. Amazon is currently offering deals on sneaker styles for your daily walks on these warm and sunny spring days. If your walking shoes need replacing, we have found the best Skechers walking shoes on Amazon. Skechers are not only great for long walks, but also for those grueling shifts at work, running errands, and more. 

Whether you need comfortable kicks for your work-from-home outfit, you need sneakers to motivate you to workout or you're looking for sturdy shoes for your growing kids, you can find affordable and stylish Skechers at Amazon. Also, if you need to upgrade your running shoes, we have you covered too.

Check out ET's top picks on Skechers walking shoes we have curated from Amazon. 

Skechers Women's Go Run Elevate Sneaker
Skechers Women's Go Run Elevate Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Go Run Elevate Sneaker

A lightweight and well ventilated running sneaker designed with comfort and breathability in mind.

$75$45
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker

A stylish upgrade to the Go Walk Joy sneaker. These sneakers are comfortable and perfect for going on daily walks or working a long shift.

$60$45
Skechers Men's Moreno
Skechers Men's Moreno
Amazon
Skechers Men's Moreno

We love this Skechers men's lace-up shoe with vintage wash finish. It's also an Amazon Best Seller. 

$65$56
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Amazon
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

The perfect mesh walking shoe. With these walking shoes you don't have to deal with the hassle of laces. 

$50$45
Skechers Women's Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker
Skechers Women's Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker

Get a jump start on training with these Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker. 

$55$44
Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Amazon
Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer

A Skechers men's canvas-and-suede slip-on shoe for easy wearing. 

$70$42
Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Amazon
Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love

Comfortable Bobs sneakers that go with just about any casual 'fit? Sure thing!

$40$30
Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker
Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker

These Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneakers are as easy to walk in as they are to slip on. These are also an Amazon bestseller.

$60$45
Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker

A sporty yet polished Skechers sneaker for any guy. These sneakers feature an air cooled memory foam insole. 

$65$49
Skechers Unisex-Child Microspec-Bold Delight Sneaker
Skechers Unisex-Child Microspec-Bold Delight Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Unisex-Child Microspec-Bold Delight Sneaker

The Sketchers Microspec Bold Delight slip-on sneaker features an athletic mesh for a stylish and sporty look. 

$40$30
Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker
Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker

These sneakers are for kids who live and breathe video games!  These Skechers Mega-Craft Sneakers are also available in blue and black.

$59$41

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop The Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Spring Long

The Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in Spring

Ashton Kutcher Wore the Celeb-Loved Sneakers That Are Less Than $80

The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Men To Wear This Spring

Runners, Rejoice: On Cloud Running Shoes Are 30% Off Right Now

The Top Shoes to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe ASAP — White Sneakers, Clogs, Sandals, Heels and Loafers

Save Up to 50% On the New lululemon Running and Workout Shoes

adidas Ultraboost Running Shoe Sale: Save Up to 70% Off Right Now

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are On Sale at Amazon

The Best Amazon Deals On Skechers Walking and Running Shoes

The Best Running Shoes for Men in 2023

12 Best Workout Shoes for Women to Tackle Your Next Gym Session