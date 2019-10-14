Gilmore Girls fans have something big to look forward to in the upcoming third season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel!

In the new trailer for the Amazon show, Gilmore alum Liza Weil, who played Paris Geller on creator Amy Sherman-Palladino's other hit series, makes a big cameo. Weil's unnamed character wears kitten glasses and a stripped top in the scene, and sits on a bed chatting with Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) about her job.

"You see the world," Weil's character tells Midge. "The audiences, when they're great, are really great and you're not having to go to your grave not having done anything interesting."

Amazon

Sterling K. Brown, whose guest role has been more widely teased, also makes a brief appearance, stumbling into a pair of cymbals on a stage before adjusting his jacket and walking away. The This Is Us star later asks Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein), "Is your girl gonna get good?" to which she replies, "She is gonna be a god damn legend."

The interaction implies Brown is playing a venue manager who has hired Midge, a guess ET's Keltie Knight suggested back in August when speaking to Brown about the role.

"Those are all good and I'll actually tell you one of them is true. One of them is kind of true," he said of ET's guesses at the time, later joking, "I will tell you that, in the show, I happen to be African American, so that's good."

Amazon

As for Midge, she's headlining USO shows, traveling and touring across the globe with singer Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain), and cruising over the open waters in a yacht.

Although just because she's jet setting around the country with Susie, her friend and manager, doesn't mean she can escape her drama back at home.

Between balancing her very complicated relationship with her ex, Joel (Michael Zegen), her contentious relationship with a few of her fellow comics, coming out as a comic to her parents, and her friendship with infamous stand-up comedian Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby), the acerbic working mom has a lot on her plate, and it looks like this time around she's going to be shaping her life to her own design.

"I am, for the first time in my life, taking charge of my own destiny," Midge passionately declares in a moment that seems like it really will end up being the thesis for this sure-to-be outstanding new chapter in her celebrated story.

The third season ofThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres Dec. 6 on Amazon Prime Video.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Sterling K. Brown Admits Shooting 'Mrs. Maisel' Season 3 Was 'Rigorous' (Exclusive)

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Sets Premiere Date for Season 3 -- Watch the First Teaser!

Zachary Levi on If He'll Be Back for 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 3 (Exclusive)

Why 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Is Bingeworthy