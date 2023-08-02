Style

The Most Stylish Baseball Caps for Women to Wear This Fall

By Erin Glassmacher
Hailey Bieber Baseball Cap
Getty Images

Diamonds are great, but baseball caps could truly be a girl's best friend. Not only can they add a stylish accessory to an everyday casual look, but they can also mask dirty, oily hair in between wash days.

Thanks to athleisure, baseball caps are back on the radar and cooler than ever for fall fashion. Whether you're sporting a pair of leggings and a workout top or embracing the off-duty model look, a baseball cap can add that cool girl, trendy finishing touch to your ensemble. Plus, on days when your hair isn't at its finest (we've all been there), simply pop on a baseball cap to instantly feel more polished. Back down, bad hair days! 

If that isn't convincing enough, take note that celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, and Meghan Markle often opt for baseball caps to achieve a streetwear vibe, especially during their laid-back moments, making the accessory a definite go-to.

There are tons of different baseball cap styles out there for you to customize and make your own. From trucker hats to flat-brimmed caps, we've rounded up the best baseball caps for women to wear this fall.

Best Baseball Caps for Women 2023

47' Forest Green NY Yankees Strapback Dad Hat
47' Forest Green NY Yankees Strapback Dad Hat
PacSun
47' Forest Green NY Yankees Strapback Dad Hat

Whether you're a fan or not, we all can agree Yankees hats are a popular accessory.

$30
Alo Off-Duty Cap
Alo Off-Duty Cap
Alo Yoga
Alo Off-Duty Cap

Celeb-loved Alo Yoga has stylish off-duty hats for trips to and from the gym.

$58
Adidas Relaxed Strap Back Hat
Adidas Relaxed Strap Back Hat
Adidas
Adidas Relaxed Strap Back Hat

Feel confident in this one-size-fits-all cap for everyday wear.

$26
Lvaiz Womens Satin Lined Baseball Cap
Lvaiz Womens Satin Lined Baseball Cap
Amazon
Lvaiz Womens Satin Lined Baseball Cap

This baseball cap's inner lining is composed of luxurious silky satin to help protect your hair from damage caused by friction.

$18
Tory Burch Logo Cap
Tory Burch Logo Cap
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Logo Cap

A simple logo cap is stunning for a late-summer day.

$58
lululemon Women's Fast and Free Ponytail Running Hat
lululemon Women's Fast and Free Ponytail Running Hat
lululemon
lululemon Women's Fast and Free Ponytail Running Hat

This cap features a wide back opening so your ponytail can swing freely.

$38
Quince Cashmere Baseball Cap
Quince Cashmere Baseball Cap
Quince
Quince Cashmere Baseball Cap

Neutral, cashmere, stunning: Fall fashion at its finest.

$50
Women Quick Drying Baseball Cap
Women Quick Drying Baseball Cap
Amazon
Women Quick Drying Baseball Cap

Quick-drying and lightweight, this cap is the best for warmer days this season.

$15$13
WITH COUPON
Aviator Nation Trucker Hat
Aviator Nation Trucker Hat
Amazon
Aviator Nation Trucker Hat

The bright colors are great for vacations and fun in the sun.

$33
Avileo Baseball Cap
Avileo Baseball Cap
Amazon
Avileo Baseball Cap

Made of 100% lamb fleece, this fur look is essential for the fall.

$17
CLAPE Snapback Flat Brim Hat
CLAPE Snapback Flat Rim Hat
Amazon
CLAPE Snapback Flat Brim Hat

Flat-brimmed caps are a stylish hat choice that offers a modern, edgy look.

$19
Tommy Hilfiger Flag Logo Baseball Cap
Tommy Hilfiger Flag Logo Baseball Cap
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger Flag Logo Baseball Cap

Fall will be here before we know it, and neutral colors are a go-to for any autumn look.

$30$21
Nike Club Cap
Nike Club Cap
Nike
Nike Club Cap

Corduroy is a staple in fall fashion, and this logo cap is perfect for transitioning from the warm weather of summer to cooler fall temps.

$30
Vineyard Vines Classic Logo Baseball Hat
Classic Logo Baseball Hat
Vineyard Vines
Vineyard Vines Classic Logo Baseball Hat

Soak in the last days of summer with this cute cap from Vineyard Vines.

$28

