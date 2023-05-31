Between weddings, work trips, Labor Day and summer vacations, peak travel season is upon us, and it’s already busy. Whether you are visiting family or embarking on a much-needed getaway, a great carry-on or weekender bag is a necessity. Just in time for all your summer trips, Béis released fan-favorite styles in three bright, limited-edition hues.

Inspired by Wanderlust Creamery sherbet flavors, the Béis Sherbet Collection includes the brand's best-selling travel gear in fun new Barbiecore colors: Berry, Creamsicle, and Citron. From the Carry-On Roller and TikTok-favorite Weekender bag to dopp kits, cosmetic cases and more, prices of this sweet collection range from $38 to $328, so you can jetset in style.

Shop the Sherbet Collection

Co-founded by actress Shay Mitchell, Béis travel bags were created to be functional, stylish, and affordable. The smooth rolling Large Check-in Roller holds everything you need without going over the baggage weight limit thanks to the built-in weight limit indicator. Equally innovative is the Weekender loved by TikTok for its bottom compartment designed to keep your shoes, toiletries and travel essentials separate.

Once the Barbie movie release in July, the summer of bright pink colorways will officially sink in. Get ahead of the trend and shop our favorite Béis luggage and weekender bags to grab your new go-to travel accessories.

The Weekender Béis The Weekender This tote’s easy-access opening makes getting everything in and out a breeze. Plus, the bottom compartment is designed to keep your shoes, toiletries and travel essentials separate—you can even stash a hair dryer in there. $108 Shop Now

The Mini Weekender Béis The Mini Weekender This bag is a minimalist's dream and is perfect for your personal item, an overnight trip, or even a weekend away. $98 Shop Now

The Carry-On Roller Béis The Carry-On Roller A trolley handle with a cushioned, silicone grip to ensure your hand never feels the stress of travel. Plus, the interior expands an extra 2 inches, so wherever you go, you can bring a little something back. $218 Shop Now

