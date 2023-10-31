Sales & Deals

The New Echo Show 5 Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever at Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale

Echo Show 5
Amazon
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:59 PM PDT, October 31, 2023

Amazon isn't waiting until Black Friday to start discounting its Echo Show devices. Shop the best deals now.

We're still a few weeks away from Black Friday, but Amazon's early deals are offering steep discounts on a range of tech. If you want to upgrade your house into a smart home, Amazon just kicked off a massive sale on its own devices that you can shop now. Amazon's early Black Friday deals include Echo Show devices up to 56% off.

The new 2023 Echo Show 5 is on sale for its lowest price ever. Marked down to just $40, you can save $50 on a smart speaker that also works as a small TV so you can take video calls and listen to music anywhere in the house. These deals on Amazon devices are rare outside Prime Day and Black Friday, so we recommend snagging this limited-time offer while they're still available.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)
Amazon

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)

Manage your home from the couch with the Echo Show 5. This tablet has a built-in camera that controls devices like cameras, lights, and more using your voice and motion.

$90 $40

Shop Now

With an Amazon Echo, you can protect your home using a feature called Alexa Guard. When this option is enabled, Alexa will send you notifications if your Echo detects certain sounds and will then let you listen to any noises that were detected as dangerous.

Ahead, shop more of the best Amazon Black Friday deals on Echo devices to get your smart home started.

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)
Amazon

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

Make life easier with the Echo Show 8, featuring a 8” HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers bring entertainment to life. Call friends and family, watch movies, update to-do lists, check the weather, and control your smart home all in one. 

$130 $60

Shop Now

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) with Blink Mini

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) with Blink Mini
Amazon

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) with Blink Mini

Check in on your family, pets, and more using the Blink Mini with motion detection and two-way audio and the Echo Show's built-in camera. Drop in on your home when you're out or view the front door from your Echo Show 5 with compatible video doorbells.

$125 $75

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

