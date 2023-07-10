Shop

The New LG C3 OLED TV Is One of the Best Prime Day TV Deals: Get $500 Off Now

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Prime Day 2023 starts tomorrow on July 11, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait to start saving big on tech like the newest TVs. Right now, LG’s new C3 OLED 4K smart TV is on sale for it all-time low price. You can snag a 55-inch model for $1,387, which is a $513 discount on the latest TV in one of the most popular OLED series ever.

LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV

Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space.

$1,900$1,387

LG’s new C3 boasts extraordinary color, contrast and brightness that OLED TVs have become known for in recent years. Featuring Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos, the 2023 LG C3 also has a Filmmaker Mode for an immersive cinematic experience right at home. With more processing power and new picture modes, it's tough to beat this OLED display.

Aside from stunning visuals, the new LG C3 OLED has an ultra slim design that helps it blend into your living room seamlessly. When you're finished watching your favorite shows, you can display art, photos and any other content you'd like. 

If you're looking for one of the best 4K gaming TVs, the LG OLED C-Series is packed with gaming features and crisp, smooth imagery from a 0.1ms response time and native 120Hz refresh rate. All LG OLED TVs have NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and VRR to further improve gaming quality. Plus, there are four HDMI 2.1 inputs to plug in all the devices you need.

The Amazon Prime Day TV deals don't stop at the LG C3. We've found incredible screens from Samsung, Sony, and more LG 4K TVs, too. Below, check out more of the best Prime Day TV deals you can shop right now. 

The Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals of 2023

Samsung 55" The Frame TV
55" Samsung The Frame TV
Amazon
Samsung 55" The Frame TV

Get early savings on the Frame TV and enjoy your personal art exhibit when you’re not watching TV. 

$1,298$1,095
Samsung 65" QN90B Series Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 65" QN90B Series Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Amazon
Samsung 65" QN90B Series Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Powered by a huge grid of Samsung’s ultra precise Quantum Mini LEDs, brilliant details shine even in daylight. The TV optimizes your content to spectacular 4K resolution and has realistic 3D sound that puts you in the middle of the action.

$1,598$1,488
LG QNED80 Series 55-Inch Class Mini-LED Smart TV
LG QNED80 Series 65-Inch Class Mini-LED Smart TV
Amazon
LG QNED80 Series 55-Inch Class Mini-LED Smart TV

LG's QNED80 Series delivers vibrant colors, lifelike visuals and outstanding sound. Catch every detail with the smooth, crisp picture brought to you by LG's a7 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K. It adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically with AI Picture and AI Sound, while AI 4K Upscaling authentically calibrates every scene.

$797$697
Sony 55" X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Sony 55" X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Amazon
Sony 55" X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV

This 4K TV has precisely controlled backlighting delivers deep black, high peak brightness and is further enhanced by XR Contrast Booster 10 for real-life depth and detail. 

$1,300$898
Samsung 50" Class QLED Q60A Series
Samsung 50-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series
Amazon
Samsung 50" Class QLED Q60A Series

Experience television like no other with this Samsung QLED Series that features a slim design and uses a learning-based AI.

$998$788
Sony 65" X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Sony 65" X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Amazon
Sony 65" X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV

The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. Google TV with organizes your favorite content from Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and more all in one place.

$900$798
Sony OLED 77" BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Sony OLED 77" BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Amazon
Sony OLED 77" BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV

For gamers, this Sony TV's input lag is as low as 8.5ms and the BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 include Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch for high-performance gaming, one of the best early deals.

$3,200$2,678
LG B2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED Smart TV
LG B2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED Smart TV
Amazon
LG B2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED Smart TV

Experience amazing 4K viewing with this LG B2 OLED TV, $100 off the list price. Stay fully immersed with this early Prime Day deal, as it has an incredible 120Hz refresh rate and feel the fast movement in sports, video games, and movies for an unrivaled visual experience. 

$1,097$997
LG 50-Inch Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV
LG 50-Inch Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV, AI-Powered 4K
Amazon
LG 50-Inch Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV

Experience extra savings with 90 days of Amazon Music free with purchase on this early Prime Day deal.

$460$337

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

