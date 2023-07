Amazon Prime Day 2023 starts tomorrow on July 11, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait to start saving big on tech like the newest TVs. Right now, LG’s new C3 OLED 4K smart TV is on sale for it all-time low price. You can snag a 55-inch model for $1,387, which is a $513 discount on the latest TV in one of the most popular OLED series ever.

LG’s new C3 boasts extraordinary color, contrast and brightness that OLED TVs have become known for in recent years. Featuring Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos, the 2023 LG C3 also has a Filmmaker Mode for an immersive cinematic experience right at home. With more processing power and new picture modes, it's tough to beat this OLED display.

Aside from stunning visuals, the new LG C3 OLED has an ultra slim design that helps it blend into your living room seamlessly. When you're finished watching your favorite shows, you can display art, photos and any other content you'd like.

If you're looking for one of the best 4K gaming TVs, the LG OLED C-Series is packed with gaming features and crisp, smooth imagery from a 0.1ms response time and native 120Hz refresh rate. All LG OLED TVs have NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and VRR to further improve gaming quality. Plus, there are four HDMI 2.1 inputs to plug in all the devices you need.

The Amazon Prime Day TV deals don't stop at the LG C3. We've found incredible screens from Samsung, Sony, and more LG 4K TVs, too. Below, check out more of the best Prime Day TV deals you can shop right now.

The Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals of 2023

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

