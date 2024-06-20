Set up camp with The North Face's sale on tents, sleeping bags and more outdoor gear until July 7.
Summer is here, and if you’re getting ready to enjoy the great outdoors, it's time to asses your camping gear. To help you make the most out of the longer, warmer days, The North Face just kicked off a huge sale on camping gear with savings on the brand's exceptional outdoor essentials.
Now through Sunday, July 7, The North Face sale is offering up to 30% off tents, sleeping bags, tarps, blankets and more trustworthy camping must-haves.
Before heading to your campsite, you can upgrade necessary equipment with these camping deals from The North Face. Whether you’re backpacking, boondocking or glamping, the secret to a successful camping trip is packing the right gear. The tent deals at The North Face include sizes big enough for two to six people that are designed for making outdoor memories.
Whether you’re a first-time camper or a seasoned veteran, shopping for camping gear is no small feat. However, once you get comfortably settled on the campground, the effort is well worth it. Keep scrolling to shop the best camping deals from The North Face's sale.
Best North Face Tent Deals
The North Face Wawona 4 Tent
The North Face's best-selling four-person Wawona tent has been upgraded from single- to double-wall construction and set up is now easier. There's also a huge vestibule that makes the tent feel more like home.
The North Face Wawona 6 Tent
This six-person tent offers a huge vestibule that makes it feel less like a tent and more like a home. The massive interior lets you stand comfortably and there are even internal organization pockets to keep your essentials at hand.
The North Face Stormbreak 1 Tent
For solo camping trips, this highly rated tent has a fully seam-taped canopy and floor to keep you protected from the elements.
Best North Face Sleeping Bag Deals
The North Face One Bag
With three distinct temperature ratings, the One Bag will help keep you comfortable in a variety of climates. This sleeping bag provides exceptional warmth and versatility wherever you set up camp.
The North Face Trail Lite Down 0 Sleeping Bag
Lightweight, packable, yet surprisingly warm, the minimalist Trail Lite Down 0 is a mummy-style sleeping bag perfect for backpackers and car campers. This bag features an insulated hood and cinch collar to help keep the chill out.
The North Face Trail Lite Down 35 Sleeping Bag
The fully insulated hood of this sleeping bag with an insulated cinch collar is designed to seal out chilly breezes and your head warm all night. 600 fill recycled down offers lightweight warmth and a high level of compressibility.
