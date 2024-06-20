Summer is here, and if you’re getting ready to enjoy the great outdoors, it's time to asses your camping gear. To help you make the most out of the longer, warmer days, The North Face just kicked off a huge sale on camping gear with savings on the brand's exceptional outdoor essentials.

Now through Sunday, July 7, The North Face sale is offering up to 30% off tents, sleeping bags, tarps, blankets and more trustworthy camping must-haves.

Shop The North Face Sale

Before heading to your campsite, you can upgrade necessary equipment with these camping deals from The North Face. Whether you’re backpacking, boondocking or glamping, the secret to a successful camping trip is packing the right gear. The tent deals at The North Face include sizes big enough for two to six people that are designed for making outdoor memories.

Whether you’re a first-time camper or a seasoned veteran, shopping for camping gear is no small feat. However, once you get comfortably settled on the campground, the effort is well worth it. Keep scrolling to shop the best camping deals from The North Face's sale.

Best North Face Tent Deals

The North Face Wawona 6 Tent The North Face The North Face Wawona 6 Tent This six-person tent offers a huge vestibule that makes it feel less like a tent and more like a home. The massive interior lets you stand comfortably and there are even internal organization pockets to keep your essentials at hand. $500 $350 Shop Now

Best North Face Sleeping Bag Deals

The North Face One Bag The North Face The North Face One Bag With three distinct temperature ratings, the One Bag will help keep you comfortable in a variety of climates. This sleeping bag provides exceptional warmth and versatility wherever you set up camp. $350 $252 Shop Now

