The Real Housewives of New York City has added another famous face to its cast for season 15!

On Thursday, it was announced that art curator Racquel Chevremont has joined the Bravo series for season 15, which is currently filming.

Chevremont has more than 20 years of experience working with institutions and advising corporations, collectors and artists alike. She has curated artists such as Dawoud Bey, Natia Lemay, Glenn Ligon, Julie Mehretu, Gordon Parks, Deborah Roberts and more into collections for award-nominated films and television series, including Severance, Empire, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and And Just Like That.

Chevremont has also modeled in ad campaigns for Benetton, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Fila, L'Oréal, Nivea as well as International Elle magazine covers since she was discovered by photographer and model scout Steve Landis for Elite models in 1993.

"I honestly didn't think they would be interested in me in the end because they already had a queer woman," Chevremont told GLAAD in an exclusive interview announcing her casting. "I wasn't sure if they were going to want two queer women on a franchise that has historically been about married heterosexual women. I think it was a bold decision and honestly a more authentic representation of NYC."

"My entire adult life has been about representation and using whatever platform I have to get the voices of queer folks of the diaspora out there. What better way to do so if not as a member of this iconic franchise," she added.

Racquel Chevremont attends the CHANEL Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon on June 10, 2024 - Sean Zanni/WireImage

A proud Black queer woman, Chevremont has dedicated her platform to getting the voices of queer folks of the diaspora heard. She's the co-founder of The Josie Club, a Black queer femme and woman-supported and operated social impact group that organizes community around collaborative event productions.

"I'm hoping to bring it all, show people a loving fun family along with our chosen family. It's extremely important to me, [because] this show reaches millions of people," Chevremont told the outlet. "In the current world climate it's important for not only our community to see themselves represented but also for the world to get to know a queer family in a more intimate way and show that we all have more similarities than not; That queer women can be successful, beautiful and in loving relationships raising children too; That this world exists," she added.

As previously reported, season 15 of RHONY will include the full reboot cast: Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

In April, a source close to production confirmed to ET that fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff also joined season 15. According to the source, her role -- full-time, "friend of" or otherwise -- remains TBD.

Minkoff, who has been a guest judge on Bravo's Project Runway throughout the years, has been a powerful figure in the fashion industry since she co-founded the Rebecca Minkoff brand with her brother, Uri Minkoff. The global brand specializes in luxury handbags, accessories and apparel.

In September of 2018, she established the Female Founder Collective, a network of businesses led by women that invests in women's financial power across the socio-economic spectrum by enabling and empowering female-owned businesses.

Minkoff has been married to her husband, commercial director Gavin Bellour, since June 2009. The couple shares four children together: sons Nico, 5, Luca, 12, and Leonardo, 1, and daughter Bowie, 9.

Rebecca Minkoff joined 'The Real Housewives of New York City' for season 15 in an undisclosed role. - Cindy Ord/Getty Images

RHONY season 15 show promises fans a continuation of the drama, glamour and authenticity that have made it a beloved staple in the reality TV landscape.

The decision to bring back the entire cast follows the success of season 14, which saw a notable uptick in ratings, particularly in the coveted 18-49 demographic. The July 2023 premiere episode marked a milestone as the most-watched RHONY installment in three years, reaffirming the enduring appeal of the Housewives franchise.

Season 14 was a groundbreaking chapter for RHONY, serving as Bravo's first-ever reboot of a Housewives series. With an all-new cast injected into the mix, the network aimed to rejuvenate a show that had reached a plateau after 13 seasons with a relatively consistent ensemble.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 15 Cast - Clifton Prescod/Bravo

Andy Cohen, the executive producer and host of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, emphasized the importance of authenticity and connection in selecting the cast members during a live taping at BravoCon 2022.

"We were looking for a group of friends who were actually connected. Women with interesting jobs -- we have Brooklyn, Tribeca, all over town," Cohen explained. "Really cool jobs, fashion, PR, model, influencer, all different types. Their energy and humor is great."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: