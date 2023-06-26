The Spanx End of Season Sale Is Taking an Extra 30% Off Best-Selling Styles Today Only
From Oprah's favorite loungewear set and black pants to Kylie Jenner's bralette, Spanx is a go-to for comfortable and flattering wardrobe staples. For one last day today, the Spanx End of Season Sale is offering double discounts on celeb-loved leggings, jeans and more best-selling sale styles.
. Shoppers can look and feel their best this summer and beyond with double discounts on Spanx best-sellers.
Now through Monday, June 26, all sale styles are an extra 30% off with the code SALE at checkout. From shapewear to activewear, the Spanx sale section is a must-visit for clothes that can help make you look and feel your best this summer and beyond.
Whether you want some classic Spanx basics for your work wardrobe or a new pair of exercise shorts and everyday leggings, the Spanx sale is currently filled with nearly 100 best-selling styles. But we suggest you hurry because sizes and colors are already starting to sell out.
Ahead, check out the best last-minute deals to shop from the Spanx End of Season Sale before it ends today.
These shape-enhancing leggings, made from Spanx's signature compression fabric, live up to their name — helping to sculpt your rear while ensuring the most flattering fit.
Thanks to smoothing ponte fabric and a comfortable, pull-on design, the Ankle 4-Pocket offers a sleek look, a great butt and features functional back pockets.
With a pull-on design and hidden tummy shaping, these shorts flatter all over. This best-selling style is garment-dyed for a soft, worn-in look that will gradually fade as you wash and live in them.
Our favorite feature of these Spanx shorts is the pull-on design for a completely smooth front.
Powered by the fan-favorite Booty Boost short, this skort is ready for the tennis court and more by offering sculpting and an added booty lift. Carry your essentials from keys to credit cards and phone in the pockets.
The Get Moving Fitted Tank was designed to be the perfect top to pair back to your favorite SPANX active leggings, pants and skorts.
This romper screams "Bring on the warmer weather!" Made with spacer fabric that’s lightweight, luxuriously soft and ultra drapey, the AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper is your one-stop-shop for total comfort and flattery.
Designed using smoothing premium ponte fabric, this dress is versatile and easy to dress up or down for any occasion, plus it’s machine-washable.
A super-soft cropped wide leg pant allows you to still show a little leg this summer, but you can add a light sweater to make it ideal for fall too.
The On-the-Go Collection was designed with bi-stretch cotton for ultimate comfort, flattery and versatility. Spanx's signature pull on design and built in smoothing tummy panel make it the perfect wardrobe addition.
Amp up your leggings collection with a style that can keep up with you 24/7. With the same fit as the fan-favorite Faux Leather Leggings, this style flatters you from every angle.
