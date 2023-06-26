Shopping

The Spanx End of Season Sale Is Taking an Extra 30% Off Best-Selling Styles Today Only

By Wesley Horvath
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Spanx End of Season Sale
Spanx

From Oprah's favorite loungewear set and black pants to Kylie Jenner's bralette, Spanx is a go-to for comfortable and flattering wardrobe staples. For one last day today, the Spanx End of Season Sale is offering double discounts on celeb-loved leggings, jeans and more best-selling sale styles.

. Shoppers can look and feel their best this summer and beyond with double discounts on Spanx best-sellers. 

Shop the Spanx Sale

Now through Monday, June 26, all sale styles are an extra 30% off with the code SALE at checkout. From shapewear to activewear, the Spanx sale section is a must-visit for clothes that can help make you look and feel your best this summer and beyond.

Whether you want some classic Spanx basics for your work wardrobe or a new pair of exercise shorts and everyday leggings, the Spanx sale is currently filled with nearly 100 best-selling styles. But we suggest you hurry because sizes and colors are already starting to sell out. 

Ahead, check out the best last-minute deals to shop from the Spanx End of Season Sale before it ends today.

Booty Boost Active Camo 7/8 Leggings
Booty Boost Active Camo 7/8 Leggings
Spanx
Booty Boost Active Camo 7/8 Leggings

These shape-enhancing leggings, made from Spanx's signature compression fabric, live up to their name — helping to sculpt your rear while ensuring the most flattering fit.

$98$48
WITH CODE SALE
The Perfect Pant, Ankle 4-Pocket
The Perfect Pant, Ankle 4-Pocket
Spanx
The Perfect Pant, Ankle 4-Pocket

Thanks to smoothing ponte fabric and a comfortable, pull-on design, the Ankle 4-Pocket offers a sleek look, a great butt and features functional back pockets. 

$128$63
WITH CODE SALE
Stretch Twill Shorts, 6"
Stretch Twill Shorts, 6"
Spanx
Stretch Twill Shorts, 6"

With a pull-on design and hidden tummy shaping, these shorts flatter all over. This best-selling style is garment-dyed for a soft, worn-in look that will gradually fade as you wash and live in them. 

$78$39
WITH CODE SALE
Stretch Twill Shorts, 4"
Stretch Twill Shorts, 4"
Spanx
Stretch Twill Shorts, 4"

Our favorite feature of these Spanx shorts is the pull-on design for a completely smooth front.

$78$39
WITH CODE SALE
The Get Moving Pleated Skort, 14"
The Get Moving Pleated Skort, 14"
Spanx
The Get Moving Pleated Skort, 14"

Powered by the fan-favorite Booty Boost short, this skort is ready for the tennis court and more by offering sculpting and an added booty lift. Carry your essentials from keys to credit cards and phone in the pockets. 

$88$43
WITH CODE SALE
The Get Moving Fitted Tank
The Get Moving Fitted Tank
Spanx
The Get Moving Fitted Tank

The Get Moving Fitted Tank was designed to be the perfect top to pair back to your favorite SPANX active leggings, pants and skorts.

$58$29
WITH CODE SALE
AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper
AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper
Spanx
AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper

This romper screams "Bring on the warmer weather!" Made with spacer fabric that’s lightweight, luxuriously soft and ultra drapey, the AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper is your one-stop-shop for total comfort and flattery.

$128$63
WITH CODE SALE
The Perfect Fit & Flare Dress
The Perfect Fit & Flare Dress
Spanx
The Perfect Fit & Flare Dress

Designed using smoothing premium ponte  fabric, this dress is versatile and easy to dress up or down for any occasion, plus it’s machine-washable.

$188$92
WITH CODE SALE
Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant
Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant
Spanx
Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant

A super-soft cropped wide leg pant allows you to still show a little leg this summer, but you can add a light sweater to make it ideal for fall too. 

$128$63
WITH CODE SALE
On-the-Go Ankle Slim Straight Pant
On-the-Go Ankle Slim Straight Pant
Spanx
On-the-Go Ankle Slim Straight Pant

The On-the-Go Collection was designed with bi-stretch cotton for ultimate comfort, flattery and versatility. Spanx's signature pull on design and built in smoothing tummy panel make it the perfect wardrobe addition.

$128$63
WITH CODE SALE
The Perfect Ankle Leggings
The Perfect Ankle Leggings
Spanx
The Perfect Ankle Leggings

Amp up your leggings collection with a style that can keep up with you 24/7. With the same fit as the fan-favorite Faux Leather Leggings, this style flatters you from every angle.

$98$48
WITH CODE SALE

RELATED CONTENT:

Outdoor Voices' Game-Changing Exercise Dress Is On Sale Right Now

13 Best Workout Shoes for Women to Crush Your Next Gym Session

The 12 Best Women's Workout Shorts for Every Type of Activity

Shop The Best Leggings for Women to Wear for Any Activity

The 30 Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces to Shop Now

The 15 Best Shapewear Solutions for Every Style, Size and Budget

Shop The 16 Best Finds from lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section