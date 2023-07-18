From Oprah's favorite loungewear set and black pants to Kylie Jenner's bralette, Spanx is a go-to for comfortable and flattering wardrobe staples. For a limited time, the Spanx Sale is offering discounts on celeb-loved leggings, jeans and more best-selling sale styles.

Shoppers can look and feel their best this summer with amazing discounts on Spanx best-sellers.

Shop the Spanx Sale

From shapewear to activewear, the Spanx sale section is a must-visit for clothes that can help make you look and feel your best this summer, but these deals won't last long, the sale ends on Friday, July 21.

Whether you want some classic Spanx basics for your work wardrobe or a new pair of exercise shorts and everyday leggings, the Spanx sale is currently filled with over 100 best-selling styles. But we suggest you hurry because sizes and colors are already starting to sell out.

Ahead, check out the best deals to shop from the Spanx Sale before it ends.

Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Faux Leather Leggings They're a bestseller for a reason. These faux leather leggings from Spanx bring edge to any outfit, which means you can rock any top and still look like a rock star. $98 $66 Shop Now

Stretch Twill Shorts, 6" Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts, 6" With a pull-on design and hidden tummy shaping, these shorts flatter all over. This best-selling style is garment-dyed for a soft, worn-in look that will gradually fade as you wash and live in them. $78 $55 Shop Now

The Perfect Ankle Leggings Spanx The Perfect Ankle Leggings Amp up your leggings collection with a style that can keep up with you 24/7. With the same fit as the fan-favorite Faux Leather Leggings, this style flatters you from every angle. $98 $69 Shop Now

