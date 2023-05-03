The Sweetest Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts from Kendra Scott — Shop Best-Selling Rings, Pendant Necklaces & More
Mother's Day is right around the corner. And perhaps the sweetest way to show your mother or the mother-figure in your life some love on this special holiday, is with a beautiful piece of statement jewelry.
Kendra Scott is one of the premier jewelry brands among celebs and fashionistas alike — and for good reason. From designer earrings and delicate pendant necklaces to beaded bracelets, gemstone rings and a number of other customizable accessories, the luxury jewelry label has garnered a reputation for its stylish and thoughtfully designed pieces — with a famous fan-base that includes stars like Blake Lively, Eva Longoria, Brooklyn Decker, Sofia Vergara and Hilary Duff, among others.
To help you in your search for the prettiest Kendra Scott piece to gift this Mother's Day, the ET team has hand-picked a few of our favorite finds from the jewelry label — with standout items like a "Mom" Pendant Necklace, Everlyne Friendship Bracelet and even a regal, Dira Stone Gold Double Band ring.
Ahead, shop our picks for the 14 cutest jewelry pieces from Kendra Scott to gift this Mother's Day.
This dainty chain necklace has a special touch thanks to the Mom heart pendant.
Wow mom with this gorgeous Dira Stone Gold Double Band Ring with a mix of custom-cut stones and gems.
A sentimental gold chain bracelet that can be dressed up or down -- and easily adjusted thanks to the lobster clasp.
Share a special moment with your mini and match with the Mommy & Me Fern Short Pendant Necklace that comes in both adult and youth sizes. Plus, add a personal touch with complimentary engraving.
These Kendra Scott Livy Gold Huggie Earrings are perfect for the favorite lady this Mother's Day.
Wear this Mama-script strand necklace on its own or layer with dainty threads and pendant styles.
The Elisa Pendant is a best-seller for a reason and there's so many colors to choose from.
These ivory Mother-of-Pearl Link Earrings are as trendy as they are delicate.
Iridescent is having a major moment this spring. Help your mama to embrace the trend with this contemporary bracelet style.
Your mother will absolutely adore this iridescent cuff bracelet — perfect for spring and beyond.
These golden rings are stackable and totally stylish.
Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop Mother's Day Jewelry at Sam's Club
16 Stunning Jewelry Gifts To Shop for Mother's Day
24 Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon That Moms Will Absolutely Love
The Best Diamond Jewelry Gifts to Make Mom Sparkle This Mother's Day
The Best Mother's Day Gifts to Shop from Coach Outlet's Sale
The Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Budget That Mom Will Love
The Best Mother's Day Beauty Sales to Shop Now
25 Thoughtful Gifts for New Moms to Celebrate Them This Mother's Day
10 Oprah-Approved Mother's Day Gifts That Mom Will Love