The Sweetest Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts from Kendra Scott — Shop Best-Selling Rings, Pendant Necklaces & More

By ETonline Staff
Mother's Day is right around the corner. And perhaps the sweetest way to show your mother or the mother-figure in your life some love on this special holiday, is with a beautiful piece of statement jewelry

Kendra Scott is one of the premier jewelry brands among celebs and fashionistas alike — and for good reason. From designer earrings and delicate pendant necklaces to beaded bracelets, gemstone rings and a number of other customizable accessories, the luxury jewelry label has garnered a reputation for its stylish and thoughtfully designed pieces — with a famous fan-base that includes stars like Blake Lively, Eva LongoriaBrooklyn DeckerSofia Vergara and Hilary Duff, among others.

To help you in your search for the prettiest Kendra Scott piece to gift this Mother's Day, the ET team has hand-picked a few of our favorite finds from the jewelry label — with standout items like a "Mom" Pendant Necklace, Everlyne Friendship Bracelet and even a regal, Dira Stone Gold Double Band ring.

Ahead, shop our picks for the 14 cutest jewelry pieces from Kendra Scott to gift this Mother's Day. 

Mom Heart Padlock Necklace
Mama Script Strand Necklace in Gold
Kendra Scott
Mom Heart Padlock Necklace

This dainty chain necklace has a special touch thanks to the Mom heart pendant. 

$250
Dira Stone Gold Double Band Ring
Dira Stone Gold Double Band Ring
Kendra Scott
Dira Stone Gold Double Band Ring

Wow mom with this gorgeous Dira Stone Gold Double Band Ring with a mix of custom-cut stones and gems.

$70
Mama Script Bracelet
Mama Script Bracelet
Kendra Scott
Mama Script Bracelet

A sentimental gold chain bracelet that can be dressed up or down -- and easily adjusted thanks to the lobster clasp.

$60
Mommy & Me Adult Fern Short Pendant Necklace
Mommy & Me Adult Fern Short Pendant Necklace
Kendra Scott
Mommy & Me Adult Fern Short Pendant Necklace

Share a special moment with your mini and match with the Mommy & Me Fern Short Pendant Necklace that comes in both adult and youth sizes. Plus, add a personal touch with complimentary engraving. 

$130
Livy Gold Huggie Earrings
Livy Gold Huggie Earrings
Kendra Scott
Livy Gold Huggie Earrings

These Kendra Scott Livy Gold Huggie Earrings are perfect for the favorite lady this Mother's Day.

$70
Mama Script Strand Necklace
Mama Script Strand Necklace
Kendra Scott
Mama Script Strand Necklace

Wear this Mama-script strand necklace on its own or layer with dainty threads and pendant styles. 

$60
Elisa Pendant Necklace
Elisa Pendant Necklace
Kendra Scott
Elisa Pendant Necklace

The Elisa Pendant is a best-seller for a reason and there's so many colors to choose from.

$65
Danielle Gold Convertible Link Earrings
Danielle Gold Convertible Link Earrings
Kendra Scott
Danielle Gold Convertible Link Earrings

These ivory Mother-of-Pearl Link Earrings are as trendy as they are delicate.

$90
Everlyne Multicolor Cord Friendship Bracelet
Everlyne Multicolor Cord Friendship Bracelet
Kendra Scott
Everlyne Multicolor Cord Friendship Bracelet

Iridescent is having a major moment this spring. Help your mama to embrace the trend with this contemporary bracelet style.

$40
Elton Gold Cuff Bracelet
Elton Gold Cuff Bracelet in Iridescent Blue Goldstone
Kendra Scott
Elton Gold Cuff Bracelet

Your mother will absolutely adore this iridescent cuff bracelet — perfect for spring and beyond.

$70$55
Haven Heart Gold Ring Set
Haven Heart Gold Ring Set
Kendra Scott
Haven Heart Gold Ring Set

These golden rings are stackable and totally stylish.

$60

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

