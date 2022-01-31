The TikTok Coach Bag Is Back in Stock -- Shop Now for Valentine's Day
Coach's famous Pillow Tabby Bag is back in stock! After selling out quickly post-going viral on TikTok, the classic handbag is back and available in an array of colors, including the popular red apple shade, which is a top Valentine's Day gift.
Whether you want to admit it or not, TikTok knows what's going down when it comes to the latest trends in fashion. From the ultimate budget-friendly dupes on your favorite activewear pieces and must-haves, to Lizzo-approved leggings and the latest update on must-have denim staples, the app has become the mecca for the need-to-know fashion trends.
TikTok users have been known to showcase their latest fashion finds -- along with their exciting reactions -- on the app. More often than not, these must-buy-now reactions are what make us add it to our carts (because really, TikTok reviews do not disappoint) -- and the Coach Pillow Tabby bag is no exception. User Trisha Smith of @dailyfashionfinds posted a video of her unboxing the plush leather shoulder bag with the opening caption, "Introducing the bag of the year," finishing it off with an excited cry.
@dailyfashionfinds
Y’all KNOW I had to do it ##shopping##fashionfinds##coachplssponsorme##springtrends##fashiontiktok##fashiontiktok 💗♬ original sound - Meg ✌
Just in case TikTok reviews aren't enough to tell you that you need this pretty handbag -- which is an updated take on Coach's classic Tabby shoulder bag -- in your spring wardrobe, Jennifer Lopez gave the soft napa leather style her seal of approval in a photo from the fashion brand's latest campaign.
Scroll down to shop the TikTok-approved bag from Coach and other chic styles from the brand below.
