The TikTok-Favorite Aerie Crossover Leggings Are On Sale for 30% Off Right Now

By ETonline Staff
aerie crossover legging
American Eagle

One of our favorite activewear and loungewear brands is having a sale you don't want to miss. American Eagle's Aerie put its viral Crossover Legging on sale for 30% off. The legging with a criss-cross, ultra-flattering waist has been a hot item on TikTok and the collection was updated with a flare legging recently. 

The lightweight, fast-drying Crossover Legging is offered in a ton of silhouettes, lengths and colors from the classic full-length skinny leg to a cropped and flared. Whether you're looking for fun patterns to brighten up your wardrobe or neutrals to wear with everything, you're sure to find a cute pair or two that'll instantly become your go-to legging. Plus, the Aerie sale has so many markdowns on other favorites to choose from, like Aerie joggers, sweatshirts, dresses, tees, workout tops and hoodies. 

Shop Aerie's Sale 

Be sure to also check out the Original Crossover Shop, which is brimming with deals on crossover styles in addition leggings such as shorts, swimsuits, undies and bras. Shop ET's favorite Crossover Legging styles below. 

OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging
Aerie
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging

These buttery soft high-waist leggings have a v-seam made to fit you in all the right ways.

 

$45$31
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Xtra Crossover High Waisted Pocket Legging
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Xtra Crossover High Waisted Pocket Legging
Aerie
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Xtra Crossover High Waisted Pocket Legging

Your go-to, do-everything, go-everywhere legging.

$55$38
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
Aerie
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging

Aerie's famous crossover legging meets a flare leg. 

$50$35
OFFLINE Real Me Crossover 7" Bike Short
OFFLINE Real Me Crossover 7" Bike Short
Aerie
OFFLINE Real Me Crossover 7" Bike Short

Want a bike short version? These are perfect for a hot summer day.

$35$24
OFFLINE By Aerie Warmup Drawcord Legging
OFFLINE By Aerie Warmup Drawcord Legging
Aerie
OFFLINE By Aerie Warmup Drawcord Legging

Crush your fitness goals with the most booty support from any Aerie legging.

$50$35

