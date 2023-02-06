One of our favorite activewear and loungewear brands is having a sale you don't want to miss. American Eagle's Aerie put its viral Crossover Legging on sale for up to 60% off. The legging with a criss-cross, ultra-flattering waist has been a hot item on TikTok and the collection was updated with a flare legging recently.

Made from Aerie's Real Me Fabric, these beloved leggings are not only buttery soft, but they're also ultra-light with a weightless touch. The lightweight, fast-drying Crossover Legging is offered in a ton of silhouettes, lengths and colors from the classic full-length skinny leg to a cropped and flared. Whether you're looking for fun patterns to brighten up your wardrobe or neutrals to wear with everything, you're sure to find a cute pair or two that'll instantly become your go-to legging.

Be sure to also check out the Original Crossover Shop, which is brimming with deals on workout leggings with pockets in addition leggings such as shorts, swimsuits, undies and bras. Shop more of ET's favorite Crossover Legging styles below.

