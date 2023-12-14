'The Traitors' Season 2: Meet the Cast of Reality Royalty

The Traitors are back for another round of suspicion, intrigue and betrayal!

Hosted by Alan Cumming and based on the hit Dutch series of the same name, season 2 of The Traitors promises plenty of drama and deceit with its premise: 20 contestants -- including some reality TV A-listers -- gather in a remote Scottish castle to complete a series of challenges to earn a cash prize.

Their quest? To work as a team and complete a series of challenges in pursuit of a potential $250,000 prize. The catch? Three contestants, coined "the traitors," will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants, coined "the faithful."

Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors "murder" the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

Peacock

Season 2's cast includes some of the most competitive reality stars, including Love Island USA's Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen, The Challenge's Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella, Big Brother’s Dan Gheesling and Janelle Pierzina, Real Housewives' Larsa Pippen, Shereé Whitfield and Tamra Judge, Shahs of Sunset's Mercedes "MJ" Javid, The Bachelor's Peter Weber, Married to Medicine's Phaedra Parks, Survivor’s Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine, Dancing with the Stars' Maksim Chmerkovskiy, RuPaul's Drag Race's Peppermint, Bling Empire's Kevin Kreider and Love Island UK's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

The new season also features some famous faces from other industries, such as John Bercow, former Speaker of the UK House of Commons, entrepreneur Marcus Jordan, and Deontay Wilder, former Boxing Heavyweight Champion.

Peacock

The upcoming installment also includes more behind-the-scenes goodies for fans with the introduction of an official per-episode after-show, The Traitors Postmortem. The show features additional footage and interviews with eliminated contestants and will stream on Peacock following new episodes and on Peacock’s YouTube the following day.

Watch the trailer for season 2 of The Traitors below.

The Traitors premieres with the season's first three episodes exclusively on Peacock on Friday, Jan. 12, with episodes airing weekly on Thursdays at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET thereafter.

