Call it fate, destiny, or just the rule of threes, but it seems like Chance the Rapper was always meant to take Sorelle to The Voice finale!

The first-time coach -- who sports a "3" on his signature baseball caps -- took the stage with the talented sister trio during Tuesday's season 23 finale results show. The group showed off their signature, super-tight harmonies as they accompanied Chance on a classic track, "O-o-h Child" by the Five Stairsteps.

Sorelle's crisp and unique harmonies were the perfect accompaniment to Chance's raspy singing voice, and the crowd was on their feet even before the last note.

ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Chance backstage ahead of Monday's finale performances, where he expressed how excited he was to share the stage with Sorelle on Tuesday night.

"They have amazing control over their harmonics," he praised. "I'm really excited to finally get on the stage with the girls and get to really show everybody why we work together so well."

NBC recently announced the plans forThe Voice season 24, and while Chance won't be back for the upcoming season, he said he'd love to continue to be part of the Voice family in the future. In the meantime, he's got plenty of exciting things in store.

"This summer's going to be super fun," he shared. "I'm a judge at this year's Tribeca Film Fest, so I'm excited to go check out some of the new films, short films and docs up there. And then yeah this year is the 10-year anniversary of Acid Rap, which I decided to celebrate by doing a couple of shows in Chicago and New York and L.A. this summer, so I'm really excited to play those songs again."

The Voice will return this fall for season 24.

