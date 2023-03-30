Furnishing your patio with more than a leftover side table is no inexpensive undertaking. With spring here, so are outdoor get-togethers and garden parties. Luckily, to get your outdoor space ready for sun-filled days and barbecuing nights, there are major patio furniture deals to take advantage of at Amazon right now.

It is the perfect time to refresh your outdoor space with Amazon deals on popular patio furniture up to 80% off. Whether you’re looking for a chair here and there or full outdoor dining sets to host this year's Mother's Day and Easter brunch, we found the deals worth shopping. From Adirondack chairs and fire pits to 6-piece garden table sets, you'll have your dream backyard in no time.

Below, shop our top picks for the best outdoor furniture deals at Amazon. For more ways to freshen up your home this season, check out the best patio furniture deals under $200 and Wayfair's outdoor furniture sale to save on sturdy and affordable pieces.

Best Patio Furniture Deals at Amazon

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

