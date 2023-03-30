Shopping

There Are So Many Patio Furniture Deals at Amazon Right Now — Save Up to 80% On Outdoor Upgrades

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Patio Furniture Deals for Spring
Furnishing your patio with more than a leftover side table is no inexpensive undertaking. With spring here, so are outdoor get-togethers and garden parties. Luckily, to get your outdoor space ready for sun-filled days and barbecuing nights, there are major patio furniture deals to take advantage of at Amazon right now. 

It is the perfect time to refresh your outdoor space with Amazon deals on popular patio furniture up to 80% off. Whether you’re looking for a chair here and there or full outdoor dining sets to host this year's Mother's Day and Easter brunch, we found the deals worth shopping. From Adirondack chairs and fire pits to 6-piece garden table sets, you'll have your dream backyard in no time. 

Below, shop our top picks for the best outdoor furniture deals at Amazon. For more ways to freshen up your home this season, check out the best patio furniture deals under $200 and Wayfair's outdoor furniture sale to save on sturdy and affordable pieces.  

Best Patio Furniture Deals at Amazon

Suncrown Outdoor Bar Set with 9 FT Patio Umbrella
Suncrown Outdoor Bar Set with 9 FT Patio Umbrella
Amazon
Suncrown Outdoor Bar Set with 9 FT Patio Umbrella

This outdoor bar set will elevate your hosting game. Store your alcohol and mixers in the glass-top bar and keep your drinks and guests cool with the 9 ft patio umbrella.

$200$190
WITH COUPON
Flash Furniture Set of 2 Indoor/Outdoor Patio Boho Club Chairs
Flash Furniture Devon Set of 2 Indoor/Outdoor Patio Boho Club Chairs
Amazon
Flash Furniture Set of 2 Indoor/Outdoor Patio Boho Club Chairs

Gently rounded backs paired with super sturdy metal sled bases give this set of 2 rattan rope club chairs with plush seat cushions a trendy, boho look that blends into almost any decor. 

$349$179
Flash Furniture Nantucket 6 Piece Patio Garden Table Set
Flash Furniture Nantucket 6 Piece Patio Garden Table Set
Amazon
Flash Furniture Nantucket 6 Piece Patio Garden Table Set

Relax and entertain this season with a full outdoor dining table set. The breathable, lightweight patio chairs can be used without the table for indoor-outdoor seating, too. 

$157$126
Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set
Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set
Amazon
Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set

This discounted set includes 2 comfortable armchairs for lounging as well as a round accent table with a tempered glass top to place decor, snacks, and beverages. 

$250$220
Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners
Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners
Amazon
Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners

Choose from 24 different colors of these lightweight, foldable chairs. They make an easy addition to your next trip to the park, beach, or your child's next sporting event.

$130$100
Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs
Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs
Amazon
Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs

Resistant to weather, water, and UV rays, this 2-piece set of Adirondack rocking chairs provides you with a bright, breezy spot to enjoy the nice weather with a friend on your porch, patio, or balcony.

$681$326
Fire Sense Barzelonia Copper Fire Pit
Fire Sense Barzelonia Copper Fire Pit
Amazon
Fire Sense Barzelonia Copper Fire Pit

Warm up your patio with a cozy, copper-colored touch in this Fire Sense Fire Pit.

$200$110
FDW Patio Furniture Set 4 Pieces
FDW Patio Furniture Set 4 Pieces
Amazon
FDW Patio Furniture Set 4 Pieces

This 4-piece outdoor furniture set comes with a wicker sofa, two rattan chairs and a coffee table, making it the perfect addition to your patio.

$200$142
WITH COUPON
Flash Furniture Charlestown Adirondack Side Table
Flash Furniture Charlestown Adirondack Side Table
Amazon
Flash Furniture Charlestown Adirondack Side Table

Hold your refreshments and other items in your sunroom, poolside, tailgating at the stadium or camping in the great outdoors.

$291$58
Best Choice Products 10ft Solar Powered Patio Umbrella
Best Choice Products 10ft Solar Powered Patio Umbrella
Amazon
Best Choice Products 10ft Solar Powered Patio Umbrella

This patio umbrella is designed with 24 built-in solar powered LED lights that can run for up to 7 hours. 

$85$80
Ciays Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table
Ciays Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table
Amazon
Ciays Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table

This fire pit can also be used as a table to hold drinks and food so you can relax while sitting around the fire. 

$220$197

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

