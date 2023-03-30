There Are So Many Patio Furniture Deals at Amazon Right Now — Save Up to 80% On Outdoor Upgrades
Furnishing your patio with more than a leftover side table is no inexpensive undertaking. With spring here, so are outdoor get-togethers and garden parties. Luckily, to get your outdoor space ready for sun-filled days and barbecuing nights, there are major patio furniture deals to take advantage of at Amazon right now.
It is the perfect time to refresh your outdoor space with Amazon deals on popular patio furniture up to 80% off. Whether you’re looking for a chair here and there or full outdoor dining sets to host this year's Mother's Day and Easter brunch, we found the deals worth shopping. From Adirondack chairs and fire pits to 6-piece garden table sets, you'll have your dream backyard in no time.
Below, shop our top picks for the best outdoor furniture deals at Amazon. For more ways to freshen up your home this season, check out the best patio furniture deals under $200 and Wayfair's outdoor furniture sale to save on sturdy and affordable pieces.
This outdoor bar set will elevate your hosting game. Store your alcohol and mixers in the glass-top bar and keep your drinks and guests cool with the 9 ft patio umbrella.
Gently rounded backs paired with super sturdy metal sled bases give this set of 2 rattan rope club chairs with plush seat cushions a trendy, boho look that blends into almost any decor.
Relax and entertain this season with a full outdoor dining table set. The breathable, lightweight patio chairs can be used without the table for indoor-outdoor seating, too.
This discounted set includes 2 comfortable armchairs for lounging as well as a round accent table with a tempered glass top to place decor, snacks, and beverages.
Choose from 24 different colors of these lightweight, foldable chairs. They make an easy addition to your next trip to the park, beach, or your child's next sporting event.
Resistant to weather, water, and UV rays, this 2-piece set of Adirondack rocking chairs provides you with a bright, breezy spot to enjoy the nice weather with a friend on your porch, patio, or balcony.
Warm up your patio with a cozy, copper-colored touch in this Fire Sense Fire Pit.
This 4-piece outdoor furniture set comes with a wicker sofa, two rattan chairs and a coffee table, making it the perfect addition to your patio.
Hold your refreshments and other items in your sunroom, poolside, tailgating at the stadium or camping in the great outdoors.
This patio umbrella is designed with 24 built-in solar powered LED lights that can run for up to 7 hours.
This fire pit can also be used as a table to hold drinks and food so you can relax while sitting around the fire.
