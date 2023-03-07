There's a Huge Instant Pot Sale Happening at Amazon Right Now: Save Up to 53% On Kitchen Appliances
If you're looking to save time in the kitchen and make the cooking process more efficient, now is the perfect time to shop deals on highly-rated Instant Pot kitchen appliances. Right now, you can shop Amazon's incredible deals and save up to 53% on Instant Brands' popular multi-cookers, air fryers, and even an air purifier that are easy to use and make great additions to your home this spring.
Ahead, we've rounded up the best Instant Pot deals available right now. Shop savings on Instant Brand's kitchen appliances at Amazon.
Best Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Deals
The original Instant Pot pressure cooker is one of the most versatile kitchen appliances, offering the ability to steam, sautee, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, and slow cook, to name a few of its numerous features. Some models offer up to 11 different cooking functions. Revolutionizing the cooking process, Instant Pots can take the stress out of pressure cooking — especially when preparing meals for large groups.
This 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp electric pressure cooker features setting options to: air fry, bake, pressure cook, slow cook, roast and dehydrate, among others. Plus, the air-fryer lid ensures a crispy fry with 95% less oil, according to the retailer.
Sometimes food goes bad because we simply don't have the time to cook it. Change that with the Instant Pot which can cook meals up to 70% faster than traditional methods. Save $20 on the only multi-cooker with the quietest steam release, step-by-step cooking instructions on a large LCD display, and a clear cooking progress bar for real-time feedback.
The Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker is the only Instant Pot Multi-Cooker with a Premium Cookware Grade Inner Pot with Stay-Cool Silicone Handles means you can take your recipes from your Insta Pot to your stovetop.
Best Instant Pot Air Fryer Deals
For those wanting to refresh their kitchen ahead of the new season, Instant Pot also offers a large collection of air fryers that range in size and style. Whether you are searching for a more compact air fryer or a dual basket air fryer, there are plenty of great options that are affordable too.
Cook your food in minutes with this #1 best-selling air fryer. With its functionality and one touch smart programs, this appliance will have you cooking up a storm in the kitchen.
Instant Pot's Vortex Plus Air Fryer is built with an on-screen progress bar so you can see when to add and turn food. Also, you are able to easily monitor your food and adjust cooking time with the ClearCook window and internal light.
This air fryer is designed with dual baskets, allowing you to cook 2 meals at once or cook larger batches while saving time.
Best Instant Air Purifier Deal
Clean air in minutes with this Instant air purifier that captures 99.97% of dust, pollen, smoke, mold, & more allowing you to breathe easy.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 14 Best Air Fryer Deals to Shop Right Now
The Best Amazon Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid Appliances to Shop Now
Shop The Best Deals on Le Creuset Cookware and Kitchen Essentials
The Best Cookware and Bakeware Deals Amazon to Upgrade Your Kitchen
10 Long-Lasting Cast Iron Cookware Products That Are Worth the Price
The Best Keurig Deals: Save Now on Single-Serve Coffee Makers
The Best Stainless Steel Cookware to Replace Your Non-Stick Pans
Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now
The Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers for Year-Round Caffeine Cravings