These $17 Slides From Amazon Are the Perfect Yeezy Dupe

Amazon has a Yeezy dupe you don't want to miss out on. We found a similar style to the Adidas x Yeezy slides -- that go for hundreds of dollars -- for under $20.

From the brand EQUICK available to shop on Amazon, the affordable dupe comes in 11 different colors and has an ergonomic design to help support the curve of the foot. The ridged outsole is waterproof and non-slip -- great for indoor and outdoor, whether you want to wear the sporty slide in the house, shower or pool.

The minimalist-style pair is versatile, too, as it can be worn with loungewear, leggings, swimwear and jeans! Casual rubber slides are a huge trend right now (case in point, Justin Bieber's Crocs) for their cool, low-key look and undeniable comfort.

In addition to household products, Amazon has become a go-to shopping destination for affordable fashion, such as the viral TikTok booty-lifting leggings Lizzo tried, Lululemon dupes and expensive candle dupes.

Score the Yeezy look-alike slides from Amazon below.

