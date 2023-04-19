With Memorial Day weekend arriving soon, many of us are planning our spring vacations, which means now's an excellent time to shop for new slides and sandals. Whether you have a trip planned or going to a backyard bbq, you'll definitely need a comfortable pair of sandals or slides as not only a vacation staple, but an everyday essential. If you've been on the internet recently, you've probably seen the lightweight cloud-like slides everyone's been wearing. The TikTok-famous Bronax Cloud Slides and Joomra Pillow Slippers are both on sale for $24 at Amazon.

The affordable slides come in tons of bold colors and have an ergonomic design to help support the curve of the foot. The ridged outsole is waterproof and non-slip — great for indoor and outdoor, whether you want to wear the sporty slide in the house, shower or on a neighborhood walk. Now up to 50% off, the slipper slides provide the ultimate support and comfort to your feet.

The minimalist sandal is versatile, too, as it can be worn with loungewear, leggings, swimwear and jeans. You can even use a hair dryer to give your cloud slides a custom fit. Just follow the simple instruction on Amazon to make your slides mold to the shape of your feet.

Shop a couple more trendy cloud slide sandals from Amazon below.

Rosyclo Cloud Slippers Amazon Rosyclo Cloud Slippers Slip on these slides for trips to the beach, lounging by the pool and more. Available in 19 bright colors, you just might want to buy more than one pair. $40 $22 WITH COUPON Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 20 Best Sandals to Wear This Spring: Shop Tory Burch, Steve Madden, Sam Edelman and More

The Best Amazon Deals on Crocs for Spring: Save Now on Best-Selling Clogs and Sandals

15 Under-$50 Colorful Sandals from Amazon to Wear This Spring

The 35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week: Save on Apple, Dyson, Samsung, Adidas and More

The Top 5 Shoes You Need In Your Wardrobe This Spring

Reese Witherspoon Just Nailed This Spring Sandal Trend — Get the Look

The 15 Best Men's Sandals For Spring 2023

The Best Spring-Ready Amazon Fashion Finds from Sandals to Swimsuits

22 Spring Vacation Essentials on Amazon: Shop Clothes and Accessories for Your Next Trip

The 30 Best Swimsuit Deals on Amazon for Your Spring Break Vacation: Shop One-Piece, Bikinis, Strapless & More

What to Pack In Your Carry-On Bag for Spring 2023, According to TikTok

The Best Ray-Ban Sunglasses at Amazon for Spring: Shop Best-Selling Aviators, Wayfarers and More Styles

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Spring

The Coziest Version of Birkenstock's Arizona Sandals Are Up to 55% Off

The Best Luggage Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now

Hailey Bieber and Drew Barrymore's Favorite Anti-Aging Face Sunscreen Is on Sale Now