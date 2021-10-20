Shopping

These Trendy Kate Spade Totes Are So Chic -- And They're Under $70 Today

By ETonline Staff
Kate Spade Mel Packable Tote
Kate Spade

Kate Spade sales are the gifts that keep giving! Shoppers can take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop. Whether you're shopping for gifts or shopping for yourself, Kate Spade is bursting with hundreds of new arrivals and seasonal items like handbags, wristlets, jewelry, keychains, apparel and so much more. Also, every single day Kate Spade has a deal of the day that features major discounts on some of the brand's most popular styles and items.

While there are tons of great deals to choose from, Kate Spade's super cute and versatile tote bags are particularly stylish -- especially the Mel Packable Tote, which is available in six colors, including a spotted pattern print. These heavy duty bags strike the perfect balance between being stylish and practical -- plus they boast just enough interior space to seamlessly hold all your daily essentials, and can double as the most ideal work tote.

Mel Packable Tote
Mel Packable Tote
Kate Spade
Mel Packable Tote
The Nylon make of this sleek tote bag gives it an edgy aesthetic, while also remaining super comfortable for all who wear it.
$259$65
Spotted Mel Packable Tote
Spotted Mel Packable Tote
Kate Spade
Spotted Mel Packable Tote
Dress up your outfit with this patterned tote pack that's as cute as it is versatile.
$259$65

The Mel Packable Tote relies on a smooth Nylon material for its make, plus it boasts a zip top closure and two way jacquard lining to create its unique structure and appeal. For a limited time, shoppers can get this practical and lightweight tote bag for just $65 -- it was previously $259.

During the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, every item is automatically marked down by up to 75%. You'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bags like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, as well as satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse options. There are also discounts on the brand's signature dresses and sophisticated stud earrings. Get free shipping on all orders to the United States and Canada. 

The beloved fashion brand is known for the optimistic femininity it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.

Ahead, shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale for more of ET Style's top handbag, tote and backpack picks.

Kate Spade Laurel Way Tote Bundle
Kate Spade Laurel Way Tote Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Laurel Way Tote Bundle
This bag bundle provides the perfect pop of color to any fall wardrobe.
$119 AT KATE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO
Kate Spade Staci Bundle
Staci Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Staci Bundle
Kate Spade has long been celebrated for its feminine designs and notably bold colors. And somehow, this Staci Bundle Tote -- a travel-friendly favorite among shoppers -- is able to perfectly encompass the brand's key characteristics.
$219 AT KATE SPADE
Staci Large Continental Wallet
Staci Large Continental Wallet
Kate Spade
Staci Large Continental Wallet
Add a pop of color to the inside of your handbag with this bright gazpacho-colored accessory from Kate Spade.
$229$79
Kate Spade Staci Tote Bundle
Kate Spade Staci Tote Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Staci Tote Bundle
This multi-colored, warm beige bundle boasts a deep laptop tote and a classic continental wallet style -- complete with two slip holders and 12 credit card slots.
$199 AT KATE SPADE WITH THE CODE MAKEITTWO
Leila Large Continental Wallet
Leila Large Continental Wallet
Kate Spade
Leila Large Continental Wallet
Made with pebbled leather, the Leila Large Continental Wallet boasts 12 credit card slots, 2 slip pockets and a zip coin compartment.
$79 AT KATE SPADE
Kate Spade Crop PJ and Slippers Bundle
Kate Spade Crop PJ and Slippers Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Crop PJ and Slippers Bundle
Get cozy with this cheetah-centric bundle from Kate Spade.
$95 AT KATE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO
Kate Spade Jackson Bundle
Kate Spade Jackson Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Jackson Bundle
Shoppers love the two-tone, neutral palette that's blended together on this handbag bundle.
$129 AT KATE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO
Kate Spade Wrapped in Pearl Bracelet Bundle
Kate Spade Wrapped in Pearl Bracelet Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Wrapped in Pearl Bracelet Bundle
These ethereal accessories can add a classic, feminine touch to any style.
$49 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $99)
Kate Spade Leila Satchel Bundle
Kate Spade Leila Satchel Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Leila Satchel Bundle
This medium compartment satchel boasts plenty of style and space.
$199 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $379)
Jogger Sleep Bundle
Jogger Sleep Bundle
Kate Spade
Jogger Sleep Bundle
Get extra cozy this holiday season with these velour joggers and matching eye mask and slippers set.
$95 WITH CODE MAKEITTWO
Shine on Pave Studs Bundle
Shine on Pave Studs Bundle
Kate Spade
Shine on Pave Studs Bundle
Make these remaining days of 2021 count and shine bright into the New Year with this vibrant studs bundle from Kate Spade.
$39$19
Kate Spade Stud Bundle
Kate Spade Stud Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Stud Bundle
This jewelry bundle features a pair of clear/rose gold studs, along with the elegant Ready Set Pave Bow studs.
$30 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $39)
Kate Spade Cat Crop PJ & Slippers Bundle
Kate Spade Cat Crop PJ & Slippers Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Cat Crop PJ & Slippers Bundle
This purr-fect PJ set comes with a lacy slipper and matching eye mask.
$95 AT KATE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO

These Are the Best-Selling Kate Spade Items, According to You

Best Handbags for Fall 2021

Amazon Fashion Sale: Best Designer Bags for Fall

Kate Spade Fall Sale: Up to 40% Off Bags, Dresses, Jewelry and More

Amazon's Fall Sale: Deals on Kate Spade Handbags

 