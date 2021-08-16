Shopping

This Cult-Favorite NuFACE Device Is Now 30% Off

By Kyley Warren
NuFace Petite Facial Kit: Limited Edition Sorbet
NuFACE

Skincare lovers, rejoice! NuFACE is currently offering 30% off of a limited inventory of the Petite Facial Kit in Sorbet. Now, achieving a celeb-perfect glow has never been easier -- or more affordable, for that matter.

NuFACE -- the cult-favorite brand beloved by celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr, alike -- specializes in bringing the benefits of professional facials straight into your home. And the popular facial toning systems, in particular, aim to minimize the appearance of fine lines, all while lifting the skin through seemingly painless treatments. 

Starting today through Aug. 25 (or while supplies last), shoppers can score an additional 30% off a limited inventory of NuFACE's customer-favorite Petite Facial Kit. The kit -- which is regularly priced at $280 -- includes the NuFACE Mini Device in White, the FIX Device in Limited Edition Sorbet, NuFACE Gel Primer, NuFACE FIX Serum, plus a power adapter, micro USB cable and manuals.

Since the brand has no plans to restock the kit once it's sold out, shoppers should act fast on this one-of-a-kind deal! Shop NuFACE's Petite Facial Kit in Limited Edition Sorbet below, along with other top product sets from the brand. In search of other can't-miss beauty sales? Shop the Dermstore Anniversary Sale and save up to 25% off beauty, skin and hair care products.

NuFACE Petite Facial Kit: Limited Edition Sorbet
NuFACE Petite Facial Kit: Limited Edition Sorbet
NuFACE
NuFACE Petite Facial Kit: Limited Edition Sorbet
The discounted kit includes a NuFACE Mini Device in White, the FIX Device in Limited Edition Sorbet, NuFACE Gel Primer, NuFACE FIX Serum, plus a power adapter and micro USB cable + manuals.
$195 AT NUFACE WITH CODE NF-SORBET (REGULARLY $279)
NuFACE Mini Starter Trio
NuFACE Mini Starter Trio
NuFACE
NuFACE Mini Starter Trio
This mini trio set boasts 8-PHYTO active ingredients, including mushroom, clover flower extract and sunflower seed oil.
$258 AT NUFACE
NuFACE Trinity + Wrinkle Reducer
NuFACE Trinity + Wrinkle Reducer
NuFACE
NuFACE Trinity + Wrinkle Reducer
NuFACE's toning kit aims to "lift and contour" according to the website.
$449 AT NUFACE
NuFACE FIX Essentials
NuFACE FIX Essentials
NuFACE
NuFACE FIX Essentials
Treat your skin to this $188, online exclusive.
$188 AT NUFACE
NuFACE Skin Quench Set
NuFACE Skin Quench Set
NuFACE
NuFACE Skin Quench Set
The Skin Quench Set features three staple skincare products from NuFACE.
$78 AT NUFACE

