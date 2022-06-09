There's a Dyson vacuum lookalike that's a fraction of the price on sale at Amazon. Amazon shoppers are raving about the Toppin Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently on sale for $79 (regularly $110) ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. You can now score the best deals on highly rated vacuums from Toppin and Roomba without having to wait until July.

Toppin's vacuum is similar to the coveted and pricey Dyson cordless stick vacuum. The Toppin design has a ton of features that'll help elevate your household's tidying-up routine similar to the Dyson vacuums, including a powerful motor with a strong suction that'll effortlessly suck up all kinds of messes from dirt to pet hair. The portable vacuum, which is suitable for hard floors and low-pile carpet, has a rotatable 180-degree brush, one-click emptying and a fully sealed filtration system. An extension hose, wall mount, two-in-one brush, crevice tool and a cutter are included.

Amazon customer Darling Nikki wrote in a review, "It's nearly impossible to vacuum in a wheelchair so I have a roomba. The problem is that it can't reach everywhere and it certainly can't clean my upholstery. This has worked out better than I expected. It's easy to maneuver and is light enough for me to hold while in my wheelchair. It comes with attachments for upholstery, carpet, and even a crevice tool."

Natalie, another Amazon customer, also wrote, "The stick vacuum cleaner is powerful. It's perfect for keeping on my second floor in my home. I have all the bedrooms in this floor to do and the hallway I can get them done quickly and easily with this vacuum. It really has some power and sucks up all the animal hair and dirt."

