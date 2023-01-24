There's a Dyson vacuum lookalike that's a fraction of the price on sale at Amazon. Amazon shoppers are raving about the Wlupel Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently on sale for 40% off. Now is the perfect time to score this incredible deal on the highly-rated cordless stick vacuum cleaner to keep your home feeling fresh all winter long.

Wlupel's vacuum is similar to the coveted and pricey Dyson cordless stick vacuum. The cordless vacuum cleaner design has a ton of features that'll help elevate your household's tidying-up routine similar to the Dyson vacuums, including a powerful motor with a strong suction that'll effortlessly suck up all kinds of messes from dirt to pet hair. The portable vacuum, which is suitable for hard floors and low and mid-pile carpets, has a 2-in-1 roller, one-click emptying and a 5-layer efficiency filtration system to limit dust inhalation while cleaning. Plus, the Wlupel cleaner includes LED touch display, that provides a battery indicator, full cup reminder and additional settings.

Amazon customer Leslie wrote in a review, "I love the convenience - it is so lightweight, you don't get tired from vacuuming one room. It's so versatile, I am able to go from vacuuming my ceramic tile kitchen and back porch straight to my carpeted living room and bedrooms, no need to stop and change attachments!"

For more ways to keep your home clean and organized this winter, check out deals on robot vacuums and home storage essentials.

RELATED CONTENT:

Samsung's Top-Rated Cordless Stick Vacuum Is On Sale for 2023

Shark FlexStyle Rivals Dyson Airwrap at Half the Price — In Stock Now

The Best Robot Vacuum Deals to Help Keep Your Home Clean This Winter

Best Robot Vacuums to Buy In 2023: Top Cleaners for Wood and Carpet

Save Hundreds on Powerful Dyson Vacuums This Winter

The Dyson Airwrap Is in Stock Right Now — Here's Where to Shop

The Best Dyson Airwrap Alternatives That Cost a Fraction of the Price

The Best Cookware and Bakeware Deals Amazon to Upgrade Your Kitchen

The Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week: Save On Tech, Furniture, Robot Vacuums and More

The Best Amazon Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid Appliances to Shop Now