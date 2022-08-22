High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is hitting you with all the feels.

In this week's episode of the Disney+ series, E.J. (Matt Cornett), Carlos (Frankie Rodriguez) and Val (Meg Donnelly) come up with a Real Housewives-inspired plan after promising juicy drama for the Frozen documentary: to turn rehearsals into The Real Campers of Shallow Lake, complete with fabricated storylines and staged vignettes. But when the fake drama pushes some very real buttons, E.J. realizes that he may have gone too far.

ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek from the latest installment, which drops Wednesday, featuring a emotion-filled musical performance of "Right Place" by one of the season's new characters, Jet (Adrian Lyles) -- who also happens to be Maddox's brother -- at a pivotal moment.

"'Right Place' is one of the most powerful moments Jet has in this season. This song allows Jet the ability to express that his intentions are always good, even when the outcome of his actions are not," Lyles exclusively tells ET. "Shooting this for me was so emotional because it shows the growth of Jet’s character as he faces his demons. I think this song shows Jet’s vulnerability and makes his character more relatable."

Watch ET's exclusive clip below.

Prior to the season, ET spoke with Lyles and Bell about navigating Maddox and Jet's tense sibling dynamic, given that they rarely see eye to eye on anything.

"It's obvious that Jet and Maddie are polar opposites. What Maddie likes Jet hates, and what Jet likes Maddie hates," the actor said. "I think that it's really, really cool to sit and think about. I wonder what happened? I wonder why they have this sibling relationship, but why isn't it good? I'm an only child, but I've always had friends that have had siblings and I know that siblings, they tend to fight quite a lot. But this is more than normal. And I think that seeing the reason why will be very interesting and seeing how they move past that will also be extraordinarily interesting to watch."

"As big as [episode] 3 is for us, because that's where you find out that we are siblings, it's not even the most [dramatic]," Bell hinted.

"It's the tip of the iceberg," Lyles agreed.

"Like, whoa, this relationship is insane," Bell said. "There's so much more to learn about our relationship and I'm just really excited for specific episodes where you figure things out. But it's an interesting thing to see onscreen and that we had to portray because yes, siblings fight, siblings get into arguments, but this is kind of like next level. Why are you even here? Why are you around me? I don't want to talk to you, don't want to even look at you. It evolves into something bigger. It was difficult, but so much fun to have Adrian by my side doing all of that together."

New episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series drop Wednesdays on Disney+.

