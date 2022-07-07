Shopping

This Jennifer Lopez-Approved Coach Bag Is On Sale for 50% Off Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Coach Tabby Pillow Bag
Coach

Coach's famous Pillow Tabby Bag is on sale right now in this can't-miss Coach saleJennifer Lopez posed with the aqua Pillow Tabby bag this spring and now it is 50% off. Since the Pillow Tabby has a history of selling out quickly, you might want to secure your bag while you can.    

Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Coach
Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26

The pewter silver metal clasps and the aqua pillow-soft leather fabric are the perfect combo. The internet-famous Pillow Tabby reimagines the structured silhouette of an archival 1970s Coach design and is a year-round compliment magnet.  

$495$248

The Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 isn't just J.Lo-approved, it's also ultra-popular on TikTok. Even though TikTok trends come and go, the Tabby bag has been touted as a staple and plush, pillow bags continue to be a huge trend for spring and summer. User Trisha Smith of @dailyfashionfinds posted a video of her unboxing the plush leather shoulder bag with the opening caption, "Introducing the bag of the year," finishing it off with an excited cry.

@smithatrish Y’all KNOW I had to do it #shopping#fashionfinds#coachplssponsorme#springtrends#fashiontiktok#fashiontiktok♬ original sound - Meg ✌

If you like a smaller bag, the Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18 is also 50% off. 

Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18
Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18
Coach
Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18

Complete your summer outfit with a Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18 .

$450$225

