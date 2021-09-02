Shopping

This Kate Spade Hinge Bangle Is So Chic -- And It's 68% Off Today

By ETonline Staff
Kate Spade Hole Punch Spade Hinge Bangle
Kate Spade sales are the gifts that keep giving! Shoppers can take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop. Whether you're shopping for gifts or shopping for yourself, Kate Spade is bursting with hundreds of new arrivals and seasonal items like handbags, wristlets, jewelry -- hello bangles and earring bundles -- plus keychains, apparel and so much more. Also, every single day Kate Spade has a deal of the day that features major discounts on some of the brand's most popular styles and items.

Today's must-have deal of the day is none other than a chic Kate Spade Hole Punch Spade Hinge Bangle -- a statement bracelet that's as bold in its design as it is completely durable in its build. The discounted bangle comes in two colors -- blush multi or cream multi -- and is made of plated metal with an enamel fill. Today only, the Hole Punch Spade Hinge Bangle is on sale for just $25 -- a huge markdown from its regular price of $79. 

Kate Spade Hole Punch Spade Hinge Bangle
This handcrafted, statement bracelet is made of plated metal with an enamel fill, and features hinge with a push clap closure. Bold and durable!
$25 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $79)

During the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, every item is automatically marked down by up to 75%. You'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bags like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, as well as satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse options. There are also discounts on the brand's signature dresses and sophisticated stud earrings. Get free shipping on all orders to the United States and Canada. 

The beloved fashion brand is known for the optimistic femininity it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.

Ahead, shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale for more of ET Style's top product picks.

Disney Kate Spade Bundle
Indulge your inner child again with this adorable Disney bag bundle from Kate Spade. 
$229 AT KATE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO
Staci Bundle
Kate Spade Staci Bundle
Kate Spade has long been celebrated for its feminine designs and notably bold colors. And somehow, this Staci Bundle Tote -- a travel-friendly favorite among shoppers -- is able to perfectly encompass the brand's key characteristics.
$219 AT KATE SPADE
Kate Spade Darcy Bundle
Kate Spade Darcy Bundle
Cheetah patterns never go out of style. 
$119 AT KATE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO
Kate Spade Crop PJ and Slippers Bundle
Kate Spade Crop PJ and Slippers Bundle
Get cozy with this cheetah-centric bundle from Kate Spade.
$95 AT KATE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO
Spot the Spade Bundle
Kate Spade Spot the Spade Bundle
These stylish, enamel hinged bangles are on sale for $29.
$49 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $59)
Kate Spade Natalia Bundle
Kate Spade Natalia Bundle
With this bundle, get a matching mini convertible backpack and card holder.
$149 AT KADE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO
Kate Spade Laurel Way Bundle
Kate Spade Laurel Way Bundle
This bag bundle provides the perfect pop of color.
$179 AT KATE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO
Kate Spade Jana Bundle
Kate Spade Jana Bundle
Everyone needs a classic tote in their wardrobe -- and thanks to this bundle, this one comes with a matching cardholder too.
$129 AT KATE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO
Kate Spade Earring Bundle
Kate Spade Earring Bundle
Style up any outfit with these chair pairs of sterling silver studs.
$35 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $32)
Kate Spade Jackson Bundle
Kate Spade Jackson Bundle
Shoppers love the two-tone, neutral palette that's blended together on this handbag bundle.
$129 AT KATE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO
Kate Spade Staci Satchel Bundle
Kate Spade Staci Satchel Bundle
Indulge in this delicate, light crepe-colored satchel from Kate Spade.
$169 AT KATE SPADE
Kate Spade Wrapped in Pearl Bracelet Bundle
Kate Spade Wrapped in Pearl Bracelet Bundle
These ethereal accessories can add a classic, feminine touch to any style.
$49 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $99)
Kate Spade Leila Satchel Bundle
Kate Spade Leila Satchel Bundle
This medium compartment satchel boasts plenty of style and space.
$199 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $379)
Kate Spade Shore Street Ditsy Buds Margareta Tote
Kate Spade Shore Street Ditsy Buds Margareta Tote
Kate Spade is celebrated for its colorful, feminine styles -- and this floral-centric bundle encompasses that aesthetic perfectly.
$119 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $299)
Kate Spade Stud Bundle
Kate Spade Stud Bundle
This jewelry bundle features a pair of clear/rose gold studs, along with the elegant Ready Set Pave Bow studs.
$19 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $39)
Kate Spade Cat Crop PJ & Slippers Bundle
Kate Spade Cat Crop PJ & Slippers Bundle
This purr-fect PJ set comes with a lacy slipper and matching eye mask.
$95 AT KATE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO

