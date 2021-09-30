Shopping

This Kate Spade Tote Is the Perfect Work Bag -- and It's 75% Off Today

By ETonline Staff
Kate Spade sales are the gifts that keep giving! Shoppers can take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop. Whether you're shopping for gifts or shopping for yourself, Kate Spade is bursting with hundreds of new arrivals and seasonal items like handbags, wristlets, jewelry, keychains, apparel and so much more. Also, every single day Kate Spade has a deal of the day that features major discounts on some of the brand's most popular styles and items.

Today, the ET Style team is loving Kate Spade's Harper Tote bags, in particular. These deep bags are crafted with a refined grain leather, and boast a drop-in top zip closure, along with front and back zip pockets. The Harper Tote is the perfect bag to carry all of your daily essentials to and from the office, while still maintaining an effortless chicness. Plus, for today only, shoppers can get the practical tote for just $99 -- previously $199 and regularly $399 (now 75% off)!

Whether you need to carry your wallet and smart phone, loose change, a computer, a makeup bag or even some snack items for work and beyond, this Harper Tote has the capacity to hold it all -- plus, it's undeniably chic too.
$99 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $399)

During the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, every item is automatically marked down by up to 75%. You'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bags like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, as well as satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse options. There are also discounts on the brand's signature dresses and sophisticated stud earrings. Get free shipping on all orders to the United States and Canada. 

The beloved fashion brand is known for the optimistic femininity it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.

Ahead, shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale for more of ET Style's top handbag, tote and accessory picks.

Leila Large Continental Wallet
Leila Large Continental Wallet
Kate Spade
Leila Large Continental Wallet
Made with pebbled leather, the Leila Large Continental Wallet boasts 12 credit card slots, 2 slip pockets and a zip coin compartment.
$79 AT KATE SPADE
Kate Spade Larchmont Avenue Neda
Kate Spade Larchmont Avenue Neda
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Larchmont Avenue Neda
Dive into the colors of fall with this decadent, blackberry preserve-colored wallet style from Kate Spade.
$79 AT KATE SPADE
Briar Lane Quilted Neda
Briar Lane Quilted Neda
Kate Spade
Briar Lane Quilted Neda
The quilted, smooth leather on this classic Kate Spade wallet provides an elevated feel to the style.
$79 AT KATE SPADE
Kate Spade Staci Bundle
Staci Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Staci Bundle
Kate Spade has long been celebrated for its feminine designs and notably bold colors. And somehow, this Staci Bundle Tote -- a travel-friendly favorite among shoppers -- is able to perfectly encompass the brand's key characteristics.
$219 AT KATE SPADE
Kate Spade Staci Tote Bundle
Kate Spade Staci Tote Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Staci Tote Bundle
This multi-colored, warm beige bundle boasts a deep laptop tote and a classic continental wallet style -- complete with two slip holders and 12 credit card slots.
$199 AT KATE SPADE WITH THE CODE MAKEITTWO
Kate Spade Crop PJ and Slippers Bundle
Kate Spade Crop PJ and Slippers Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Crop PJ and Slippers Bundle
Get cozy with this cheetah-centric bundle from Kate Spade.
$95 AT KATE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO
Kate Spade Spot the Spade Bundle
Spot the Spade Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Spot the Spade Bundle
These stylish, enamel hinged bangles are on sale for $29.
$49 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $59)
Kate Spade Laurel Way Bundle
Kate Spade Laurel Way Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Laurel Way Bundle
This bag bundle provides the perfect pop of color.
$179 AT KATE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO
Kate Spade Jana Bundle
Kate Spade Jana Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Jana Bundle
Everyone needs a classic tote in their wardrobe -- and thanks to this bundle, this one comes with a matching cardholder too.
$129 AT KATE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO
Kate Spade Jackson Bundle
Kate Spade Jackson Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Jackson Bundle
Shoppers love the two-tone, neutral palette that's blended together on this handbag bundle.
$129 AT KATE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO
Kate Spade Wrapped in Pearl Bracelet Bundle
Kate Spade Wrapped in Pearl Bracelet Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Wrapped in Pearl Bracelet Bundle
These ethereal accessories can add a classic, feminine touch to any style.
$49 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $99)
Kate Spade Leila Satchel Bundle
Kate Spade Leila Satchel Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Leila Satchel Bundle
This medium compartment satchel boasts plenty of style and space.
$199 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $379)
Kate Spade Stud Bundle
Kate Spade Stud Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Stud Bundle
This jewelry bundle features a pair of clear/rose gold studs, along with the elegant Ready Set Pave Bow studs.
$30 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $39)
Kate Spade Cat Crop PJ & Slippers Bundle
Kate Spade Cat Crop PJ & Slippers Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Cat Crop PJ & Slippers Bundle
This purr-fect PJ set comes with a lacy slipper and matching eye mask.
$95 AT KATE SPADE WITH CODE MAKEITTWO

