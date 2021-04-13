This New Clothing Line Is Available at Amazon -- And Everything Is Under $30
To all the savvy shoppers out there: Amazon just launched a new fashion brand -- and it's perfect for your spring and summer ensembles.
While you may have already gotten a head start on building your capsule wardrobe for the warmer months of the year, Wild Meadow -- Amazon's new clothing line -- is one to keep on your radar. Sure, you may have already stocked up on your Lizzo-approved leggings and Lululemon dupes, but when it comes to those easy staples, Wild Meadow will be the brand to shop -- especially since everything it has to offer costs less than $30.
Available in XXS to XXL, the Amazon fashion brand debuts with jumpsuits, spring dresses, crop tops and more to help you fill your closet with everyday basics to dress up or down. Perhaps you're in need of the perfect pullover to throw on during the transitional weeks of spring. Or maybe you want a handful of effortless tops to reach for when you want to be cute and comfortable. No matter what you're shopping for, there's no doubt this affordable brand will have just what you're looking for.
If you're ready to start shopping, scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite pieces from the new Amazon fashion label, Wild Meadow, below.
