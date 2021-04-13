Shopping

This New Clothing Line Is Available at Amazon -- And Everything Is Under $30

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Wild Meadow
Amazon

To all the savvy shoppers out there: Amazon just launched a new fashion brand -- and it's perfect for your spring and summer ensembles. 

While you may have already gotten a head start on building your capsule wardrobe for the warmer months of the year, Wild Meadow -- Amazon's new clothing line -- is one to keep on your radar. Sure, you may have already stocked up on your Lizzo-approved leggings and Lululemon dupes, but when it comes to those easy staples, Wild Meadow will be the brand to shop -- especially since everything it has to offer costs less than $30.

Available in XXS to XXL, the Amazon fashion brand debuts with jumpsuits, spring dresses, crop tops and more to help you fill your closet with everyday basics to dress up or down. Perhaps you're in need of the perfect pullover to throw on during the transitional weeks of spring. Or maybe you want a handful of effortless tops to reach for when you want to be cute and comfortable. No matter what you're shopping for, there's no doubt this affordable brand will have just what you're looking for. 

If you're ready to start shopping, scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite pieces from the new Amazon fashion label, Wild Meadow, below.

Wild Meadow Spaghetti Strap Easy Printed Dress
Wild Meadow Spaghetti Strap Easy Printed Dress
Amazon
Wild Meadow Spaghetti Strap Easy Printed Dress
Style this with a simple pair of sandals or sneakers to create an easy outfit for spring.
$23 AT AMAZON
Wild Meadow Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Rib Knit Crop Top
Wild Meadow Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Rib Knit Crop Top
Amazon
Wild Meadow Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Rib Knit Crop Top
Never underestimate the power of a classic crop top -- especially when it's available for less than $15.
$14 AT AMAZON
Wild Meadow Long Sleeve Pointelle Front Tie Knit Top
Wild Meadow Long Sleeve Pointelle Front Tie Knit Top
Amazon
Wild Meadow Long Sleeve Pointelle Front Tie Knit Top
Want a casual piece to add to your everyday wardrobe? You'll love this effortlessly cool top from Amazon's new clothing brand, Wild Meadow.
$19 AT AMAZON
Wild Meadow Short Sleeve Soft Square Neck Mini Knit Dress
Wild Meadow Short Sleeve Soft Square Neck Mini Knit Dress
Amazon
Wild Meadow Short Sleeve Soft Square Neck Mini Knit Dress
We love the idea of giving this sweet and simple dress casual touch with high-top sneakers. But if you want to dress it up, opt for a pretty pair of wedges.
$23 AT AMAZON
Wild Meadow Long Sleeve Oversized Crop Lightweight Sweatshirt
Wild Meadow Long Sleeve Oversized Crop Lightweight Sweatshirt
Amazon
Wild Meadow Long Sleeve Oversized Crop Lightweight Sweatshirt
Every spring wardrobe needs a few layering pieces to take on and off throughout the day, and this one is available for just under $25.
$23 AT AMAZON
Wild Meadow Sleeveless Tank Knit Swing Dress
Wild Meadow Sleeveless Tank Knit Swing Dress
Amazon
Wild Meadow Sleeveless Tank Knit Swing Dress
For the moments when you just don't want to wear, well, anything, reach for this breezy tank dress.
$20 AT AMAZON
Wild Meadow Sleeveless Low Tie Back Detail Wide Leg Knit Jumpsuit
Wild Meadow Sleeveless Low Tie Back Detail Wide Leg Knit Jumpsuit
Amazon
Wild Meadow Sleeveless Low Tie Back Detail Wide Leg Knit Jumpsuit
A jumpsuit like this is the true one-and-done wonder that you need in your warm-weather wardrobe.
$30 AT AMAZON
Wild Meadow Spaghetti Strap Easy Printed Dress
Wild Meadow Spaghetti Strap Easy Printed Dress
Amazon
Wild Meadow Spaghetti Strap Easy Printed Dress
We'll never get tired of a leopard print mini dress. Style this spaghetti strap dress with a denim jacket or wear it on its own.
$23 AT AMAZON
Wild Meadow Spaghetti Strap Bib Front U Back Knit Midi Dress
Wild Meadow Spaghetti Strap Bib Front U Back Knit Midi Dress
Amazon
Wild Meadow Spaghetti Strap Bib Front U Back Knit Midi Dress
From the front, this looks like a classic slip dress. But from the back, it has an unexpected sexy open-back detail.
$30 AT AMAZON

