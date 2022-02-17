Shopping

This NuFACE Sale is Taking 40% Off Its Famous Skincare Devices and Kits

By ETonline Staff
NuFACE Device
NuFACE

Have you always wanted to try the NuFACE facial toning device? Here's your chance to score the age-defying skincare device for an unbeatable deal. Now through Monday, February 21, NuFACE's Refresh Sale is taking 40% off microcurrent devices and skincare attachments. NuFACE’s FDA-cleared Refreshed devices might have slight cosmetic imperfections, but are inspected and resealed so they’re as good as new.

The award-winning devices were created by an aesthetician and use microcurrent technology right at home to improve the look of wrinkles, fine lines, contour and tone. Take your lift to the next level by swapping out the two attachments below for the true, pro-level experience of microcurrent and red light therapy.

No promo code is needed to unlock the huge deal on Refreshed Devices. If you purchase the NuFACE Mini or NuFACE Trinity device, you'll get a free deluxe sample of NuFace Silk Crème at checkout. Ahead, 

Refreshed NuFACE Mini
Refreshed NuFACE Mini
NuFACE
Refreshed NuFACE Mini
A petite Facial Toning Device that tones, lifts, and contours the facial muscles while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a 5-minute facial-lift on the go.
$209$125
Refreshed NuFACE Trinity
Refreshed NuFACE Trinity
NuFACE
Refreshed NuFACE Trinity
Take this award-winning microcurrent facial toning device to the next level by swapping out attachments for the true, pro-level experience of microcurrent and red light therapy.
$339$209
Refreshed NuFACE FIX
Refreshed NuFACE FIX
NuFACE
Refreshed NuFACE FIX
Instantly blur the look of fine lines and wrinkles around your eyes and forehead while also creating the look of fuller lips.
$159$95
Refreshed Petite Facial Kit
Refreshed Petite Facial Kit
NuFACE
Refreshed Petite Facial Kit
The ultimate NuFACE gift set includes both the Mini Microcurrent Device and FIX Line Smoothing Device. 
$286$172
Refreshed NuFACE Trinity Complete
Refreshed NuFACE Trinity Complete
NuFACE
Refreshed NuFACE Trinity Complete
The Trinity Device and best-selling attachments in one complete kit. Reduce the appearance of fine lines around the eyes, brows and lips with the Effective Lip & Eye Attachment and then treat full-face wrinkles with the Wrinkle Reducer Attachment. 
$525$315
Refreshed NuFACE Trinity Wrinkle Reducer
Refreshed NuFACE Trinity Wrinkle Reducer
NuFACE
Refreshed NuFACE Trinity Wrinkle Reducer
A red light attachment for your NuFACE Trinity Device that minimizes the look of lines and wrinkles around the eyes, mouth, and forehead.
$159$95
Refreshed NuFACE Trinity ELE Attachment
Refreshed NuFACE Trinity ELE Attachment
NuFACE
Refreshed NuFACE Trinity ELE Attachment
A targeted microcurrent attachment that delivers precise microcurrent for sensitive and hard-to-reach areas like eyes and lips. 
$159$95

NuFACE co-founder Tera Peterson explained the benefits of the advanced at-home skincare device to ET. 

"Think of NuFACE and microcurrent as fitness for your face," Peterson says. "It's a low-level electrical current that goes in and stimulates the muscles, which are the foundation of the face. The muscles and the skin on the face are connected -- it's the only place in the entire body where the muscles and the skin are connected. Microcurrent goes in, stimulates the muscles, so naturally it's going to lift the face, pop the cheekbones, lift the eyebrows, open up the eyes -- just give the whole entire face a more youthful appearance."

The brand's hero device, the Trinity, can be used with additional interchangeable attachments such as the Effective Lip and Eye Attachment and Wrinkle Reducer Attachment for targeted treatment. 

Shop more NuFACE devices below. 

Trinity Complete
NuFACE Trinity® Complete
NuFace
Trinity Complete
$525
NuFACE Mini Starter Kit
NuFACE® Mini
NuFACE
NuFACE Mini Starter Kit
$209
Trinity
NuFACE Trinity®
NuFACE
Trinity
$339
NuFACE FIX Starter Kit
NuFACE FIX®
NuFACE
NuFACE FIX Starter Kit
$159

