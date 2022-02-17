Have you always wanted to try the NuFACE facial toning device? Here's your chance to score the age-defying skincare device for an unbeatable deal. Now through Monday, February 21, NuFACE's Refresh Sale is taking 40% off microcurrent devices and skincare attachments. NuFACE’s FDA-cleared Refreshed devices might have slight cosmetic imperfections, but are inspected and resealed so they’re as good as new.

The award-winning devices were created by an aesthetician and use microcurrent technology right at home to improve the look of wrinkles, fine lines, contour and tone. Take your lift to the next level by swapping out the two attachments below for the true, pro-level experience of microcurrent and red light therapy.

No promo code is needed to unlock the huge deal on Refreshed Devices. If you purchase the NuFACE Mini or NuFACE Trinity device, you'll get a free deluxe sample of NuFace Silk Crème at checkout. Ahead,

Refreshed NuFACE Mini NuFACE Refreshed NuFACE Mini A petite Facial Toning Device that tones, lifts, and contours the facial muscles while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a 5-minute facial-lift on the go. $209 $125 Buy Now

Refreshed NuFACE Trinity NuFACE Refreshed NuFACE Trinity Take this award-winning microcurrent facial toning device to the next level by swapping out attachments for the true, pro-level experience of microcurrent and red light therapy. $339 $209 Buy Now

Refreshed NuFACE FIX NuFACE Refreshed NuFACE FIX Instantly blur the look of fine lines and wrinkles around your eyes and forehead while also creating the look of fuller lips. $159 $95 Buy Now

Refreshed NuFACE Trinity Complete NuFACE Refreshed NuFACE Trinity Complete The Trinity Device and best-selling attachments in one complete kit. Reduce the appearance of fine lines around the eyes, brows and lips with the Effective Lip & Eye Attachment and then treat full-face wrinkles with the Wrinkle Reducer Attachment. $525 $315 Buy Now

NuFACE co-founder Tera Peterson explained the benefits of the advanced at-home skincare device to ET.

"Think of NuFACE and microcurrent as fitness for your face," Peterson says. "It's a low-level electrical current that goes in and stimulates the muscles, which are the foundation of the face. The muscles and the skin on the face are connected -- it's the only place in the entire body where the muscles and the skin are connected. Microcurrent goes in, stimulates the muscles, so naturally it's going to lift the face, pop the cheekbones, lift the eyebrows, open up the eyes -- just give the whole entire face a more youthful appearance."

The brand's hero device, the Trinity, can be used with additional interchangeable attachments such as the Effective Lip and Eye Attachment and Wrinkle Reducer Attachment for targeted treatment.

Shop more NuFACE devices below.

