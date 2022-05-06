Shopping

This One-Piece Swimsuit Under $30 Is the No. 1 New Release on Amazon

By ETonline Staff
The season of weekend getaways and summer fun is here — and if you're looking for the perfect swimsuit for all of your last-minute trips and poolside antics, we're here to help. ET has scoured Amazon to gather the best one-piece swimsuits are worth buying — and they're all under the $35!

From sexy, midriff-baring silhouettes to halter styles and cheeky color-block bathing suits, Amazon is home to so many fun one-piece styles that will totally help to take your summer swimwear stock from good to enviable.

Below, shop the selection of stylish, top-rated suits that vary in design and features so you can find the perfect piece to wear to the beach or pool. Every swimsuit is a top seller with more than four stars in rating. And, whether you're seeking statement swimsuits with trendy details or a classic, simple silhouette, Amazon has a ton of fashionable and affordable one-piece bathing suits if you're not into bikinis. 

Browse through our favorite picks of the best, top-rated one-piece swimsuits below. 

CUPSHE Mesh V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
CUPSHE Mesh V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
CUPSHE Mesh V Neck One Piece Swimsuit

This v-neck, mesh one-piece swimsuit is a #1 new release. 

$24 AND UP
CUPSHE One Piece Cutout Scallop Trim Bathing Suit
CUPSHE One Piece Cutout Scallop Trim Bathing Suit
Amazon
CUPSHE One Piece Cutout Scallop Trim Bathing Suit

The cutouts take this one-piece from simple to sexy (and we are loving the scallop trim!).

$35
Smismivo Strapless One Piece Swimsuit
Smismivo Strapless One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Smismivo Strapless One Piece Swimsuit

The ruching on this strapless swimsuit makes it flattering for most figures, but it's the hot pink that we really love. 

$26 AND UP
Diukia Women's One Piece Maternity Swimsuit
Diukia Women's One Piece Maternity Swimsuit
Amazon
Diukia Women's One Piece Maternity Swimsuit

For those expecting a new addition to the family this spring, we love this maternity bathing suit. 

$27
Aleumdr Womens Vintage One-Piece
Aleumdr Womens Vintage One-Piece
Amazon
Aleumdr Womens Vintage One-Piece

Embrace the colors of spring in this tummy-flattering, one-piece swimdress from Aleumdr.

$23 AND UP
CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit
CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit
Amazon
CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit

CUPSHE swimsuits are popular among Amazon shoppers, like this gorgeous color-blocked wrap swimsuit. It has 4.1 stars and over 5,400 global ratings. 

$30 AND UP
PrettyGarden Wide Straps High Legs One-Piece Swimsuit
PRETTYGARDEN Wide Straps High Legs One-Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
PrettyGarden Wide Straps High Legs One-Piece Swimsuit

This chic, high-cut one-piece, has over 6,200 global ratings and four stars. 

$35$29
Tempt Me High Neck Plunge Mesh Ruched Swimwear
Tempt Me High Neck Plunge Mesh Ruched Swimwear
Amazon
Tempt Me High Neck Plunge Mesh Ruched Swimwear

This Tempt Me one-piece has over a whopping 20,000 global ratings and 4.6 stars. It's all about the details with this suit -- peep the high neckline, mesh panels, ruching and low back. 

$20 AND UP
Hilor Asymmetric Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit
Hilor Asymmetric Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Hilor Asymmetric Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit

Comfortable yet sexy. Show off a little shoulder with this one piece.

$22 AND UP
Eomenie One Piece Bathing Suit Criss Cross Cutout
Eomenie One Piece Bathing Suit Criss Cross Cutout
Amazon
Eomenie One Piece Bathing Suit Criss Cross Cutout

An adjustable and alluring one piece.

$30 AND UP
Dixperfect Women's Retro-Inspired Bathing Suit
Dixperfect Women's Retro-Inspired Bathing Suit
Amazon
Dixperfect Women's Retro-Inspired Bathing Suit

This Dixperfect one-piece is giving us major Baywatch vibes.

$16 AND UP
Smismivo Tummy Control Halter One Piece
Smismivo Tummy Control Halter One Piece
Amazon
Smismivo Tummy Control Halter One Piece

Comfort and chicness go hand-in-hand with this golden, retro one-piece bathing suit.

$27 AND UP
B2prity Front Cross One Piece Tummy Control Swimwear
B2prity Front Cross One Piece Tummy Control Swimwear
Amazon
B2prity Front Cross One Piece Tummy Control Swimwear

This bestseller has adjustable straps, built-in, removable bra and a chic front crossover detail. The thick, stretchy fabric also helps shape the tummy area. This swimsuit has 4.1 stars and over 5,000 global ratings. 

$20 AND UP
CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit
CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit

You can never go wrong with a classic, V-neck swimsuit.

$30
CUPSHE Ruffled V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
CUPSHE Ruffled V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
CUPSHE Ruffled V Neck One Piece Swimsuit

A swimsuit with a bit of flare that adjusts to most bust sizes.

$30 AND UP
Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cut Out Front One Piece Swimsuit
Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cut Out Front One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cut Out Front One Piece Swimsuit

This on-trend cut-out number with lace-up back has more than 14,000 global ratings and 4.2 stars. Choose from a variety of colors from neon yellow to sky blue. 

$17 AND UP
Hilor One Piece Swimwear
Hilor One Piece Swimwear
Amazon
Hilor One Piece Swimwear

This mesh panel one-piece suit proves black swimsuits aren't boring. The statement-making design has 4.4 stars and over 19,000 global ratings. 

$19 AND UP
QINSEN Tie Knot Front High Waist One Piece Swimsuit
QINSEN Tie Knot Front High Waist One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
QINSEN Tie Knot Front High Waist One Piece Swimsuit

This sweet polka-dot one-piece is so adorable! We love the tie-front detail, and it comes with a removable halter strap. It has four stars and over 3,000 global ratings. 

$8 AND UP
Viottiset Women's Ruched High Cut One-Piece
Viottiset Women's Ruched High Cut One Piece
Amazon
Viottiset Women's Ruched High Cut One-Piece

This tummy control one-piece bikini features a drawstring closure and cheeky, ruched high-cut silhouette.

$23 AND UP

