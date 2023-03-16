Flexible, supportive and comfortable, Allbirds makes some of the best all-day walking shoes. Whether you're working, running errands, or traveling, Allbirds shoes are super versatile and even loved by celebs including including Ben Affleck, Blake Lively, and Jessica Alba. If you've been eyeing a new pair of Allbirds or just been wanting to try the brand for the first time, the sustainably minded shoe and activewear company is currently hosting a rare sale.

Now through Monday, March 20, popular Allbirds shoes for men and women are on sale for up to 40% off. With prices starting at less than $70, you can refresh your footwear on a budget.

Allbirds launched in 2016 and encourages shoppers to consider their carbon footprint when buying footwear and apparel. Thanks to the Allbirds Sale, you can save while shopping for super comfortable, best-selling sneakers made with sustainable materials. Allbirds shoes also have a unique construction that makes them feel super comfy, and the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes."