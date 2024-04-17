Sales & Deals

This Secret Kate Spade Sale Is Taking an Extra 30% Off So Many Spring Bags and Shoes Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:31 AM PDT, April 17, 2024

This week only, you can save big on bags, jewelry and more by taking an extra 30% off at Kate Spade.

From floral-patterned crossbody bags to gingham puff sleeve dresses, now is the perfect time to give your wardrobe the spring refresh it deserves — with the help of Kate Spade, of course. Starting today, there is a secret Kate Spade sale offering an extra 30% off sale styles when you use the code EXTRA30 at checkout. Best of all, there are so many styles and colors that are more than spring-ready.

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

Whether you're shopping for the perfect Mother's Day gift or treating yourself to designer goodies, this Kate Spade sale is filled with so many handbags, dresses and sandals that are perfect for the new season. Kate Spade's designer bags and clothing typically come at a premium price, but this sale is your opportunity to grab new markdowns for less.

Kate Spade's extra 30% off sale lasts until Wednesday, April 24, but we have a feeling that popular finds won't be around for long. To save you time, we've rounded up our favorite Kate Spade deals to shop this week.

Boxxy Colorblocked East-West Crossbody

Boxxy Colorblocked East-West Crossbody

Made from color-block lamb leather with an intricately woven handle, the Boxxy screams spring.

$498 $279

With code EXTRA30

Shop Now

Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote

Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote

Doubling as a crossbody and tote, this Knott bag gives you major versatility thanks to an optional and adjustable shoulder strap.

$348 $171

With code EXTRA30

Shop Now

Ruby Sling Pumps

Ruby Sling Pumps

With the spring wedding season in full effect, these cute heels are both beautiful and comfortable.

$228 $112

With code EXTRA30

Shop Now

Katy Patent Leather Small Top-handle Bag

Katy Patent Leather Small Top-handle Bag

Made from luxe textured leather, this small bag is a go-to for days when you want to feel perfectly put together.

$358 $188

With code EXTRA30

Shop Now

Katy Medium Shoulder Bag

Katy Medium Shoulder Bag

Kate Spade's new Katy shoulder bag is a trip back to the '90s. Made from textured leather, this sleek bag has a magnetic snap flap closure and microsuede lining.

$358 $176

With code EXTRA30

Shop Now

Knott Colorblocked Medium Zip-top Satchel

Knott Colorblocked Medium Zip-top Satchel

On sale in both green and pink, this colorful new member of Kate Spade's Knott family is designed with practicality in mind. Features include a detachable crossbody strap and a zip-top closure for easy storage.

$378 $186

With code EXTRA30

Shop Now

Boxxy Colorblocked Tote

Boxxy Colorblocked Tote

For days when you just have a few things to carry, this adorable tote is a total show stopper.

$498 $279

With code EXTRA30

Shop Now

Serena Satchel

Serena Satchel

This vibrant yet sophisticated leather satchel is perfect for days at the office.

$348 $171

With code EXTRA30

Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

