This week only, you can save big on bags, jewelry and more by taking an extra 30% off at Kate Spade.
From floral-patterned crossbody bags to gingham puff sleeve dresses, now is the perfect time to give your wardrobe the spring refresh it deserves — with the help of Kate Spade, of course. Starting today, there is a secret Kate Spade sale offering an extra 30% off sale styles when you use the code EXTRA30 at checkout. Best of all, there are so many styles and colors that are more than spring-ready.
Whether you're shopping for the perfect Mother's Day gift or treating yourself to designer goodies, this Kate Spade sale is filled with so many handbags, dresses and sandals that are perfect for the new season. Kate Spade's designer bags and clothing typically come at a premium price, but this sale is your opportunity to grab new markdowns for less.
Kate Spade's extra 30% off sale lasts until Wednesday, April 24, but we have a feeling that popular finds won't be around for long. To save you time, we've rounded up our favorite Kate Spade deals to shop this week.
Boxxy Colorblocked East-West Crossbody
Made from color-block lamb leather with an intricately woven handle, the Boxxy screams spring.
Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote
Doubling as a crossbody and tote, this Knott bag gives you major versatility thanks to an optional and adjustable shoulder strap.
Ruby Sling Pumps
With the spring wedding season in full effect, these cute heels are both beautiful and comfortable.
Katy Patent Leather Small Top-handle Bag
Made from luxe textured leather, this small bag is a go-to for days when you want to feel perfectly put together.
Katy Medium Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade's new Katy shoulder bag is a trip back to the '90s. Made from textured leather, this sleek bag has a magnetic snap flap closure and microsuede lining.
Knott Colorblocked Medium Zip-top Satchel
On sale in both green and pink, this colorful new member of Kate Spade's Knott family is designed with practicality in mind. Features include a detachable crossbody strap and a zip-top closure for easy storage.
Boxxy Colorblocked Tote
For days when you just have a few things to carry, this adorable tote is a total show stopper.
Serena Satchel
This vibrant yet sophisticated leather satchel is perfect for days at the office.
