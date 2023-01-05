Shopping

This Spanx Sale Is Offering Double Discounts On Oprah's Favorite Pants and Bestselling Leggings

By Wesley Horvath
From Oprah's favorite loungewear set and black pants to Kylie Jenner's bralette, Spanx is a go-to for comfortable and flattering wardrobe staples. Right now, you can score some of Spanx's best-sellers for less than half the price to help make you look and feel your best in the new year. From shapewear to activewear, Spanx is already a must-visit destination, and now you can get an extra 30% off sale styles with the code SALE

You've probably fallen in love with Spanx's comfortable styles after trying on a pair of their Perfect Pants or Leather-Like Joggers, but their leggings also deserve a space in your closet. Reese Witherspoon and Kourtney Kardashian both own at least one pair of Spanx's ultra-flattering leggings.

Whether you want some classic Spanx basics to stock your work wardrobe with or a pair of everyday leggings, the Spanx End of Season Sale is currently filled with tons of bestselling styles. But we suggest you hurry because sizes and colors are already starting to sell out. Ahead, check out our favorite deals to shop from the Spanx sale. 

Best Spanx Leggings Deals

Booty Boost Active Camo 7/8 Leggings
Booty Boost Active Camo 7/8 Leggings
Spanx
Booty Boost Active Camo 7/8 Leggings

These shape-enhancing leggings, made from Spanx's signature compression fabric, live up to their name — helping to sculpt your rear while ensuring the most flattering fit.

$98$48
WITH CODE SALE
The Perfect Ankle Leggings
The Perfect Ankle Leggings
Spanx
The Perfect Ankle Leggings

Amp up your leggings collection with a style that can keep up with you 24/7. With the same fit as the fan-favorite Faux Leather Leggings, this style flatters you from every angle.

$98$48
WITH CODE SALE
Every.Wear Gloss Side Stripe Leggings
Every.Wear Gloss Side Stripe Leggings
Spanx
Every.Wear Gloss Side Stripe Leggings

With chic side stripes, added features like 4-way stretch, breathability and an antimicrobial finish offer these leggings a long-lasting wear that’s perfect for every activity. 

$128$63
WITH CODE SALE
Booty Boost Active Tie Dye 7/8 Leggings
Booty Boost Active Tie Dye 7/8 Leggings
Spanx
Booty Boost Active Tie Dye 7/8 Leggings

Let everyone's eyes come to you with these tie-dye leggings, available in stormy blue and cloudy grey. 

$98$48
WITH CODE SALE
Faux Patent Leather Leggings
Faux Patent Leather Leggings
Spanx
Faux Patent Leather Leggings

Live out your Catwoman fantasies with these faux patent leather leggings from Spanx.

$123$62
WITH CODE SALE
Faux Leather Track Stripe 7/8 Leggings
Faux Leather Track Stripe 7/8 Leggings
Spanx
Faux Leather Track Stripe 7/8 Leggings

Made from fan-favorite Faux Leather fabric, these leggings are a rockstar version of the leggings sported by celebs like Jennifer Hudson, Donatella Versace and Erin Andrews. 

$110$54
WITH CODE SALE
Velvet Leggings
Velvet Leggings
Spanx
Velvet Leggings

Designed with a Power Waistband and soft velvet fabric, these leggings are a go-to for every winter soiree.

$98$48
WITH CODE SALE
Faux Suede Leggings
Faux Suede Leggings
Spanx
Faux Suede Leggings

If the faux leather trend doesn’t appeal to you, maybe these faux suede leggings will per-suede you. Designed with structured seams and a comfortable stretch, these pull-on pants are flattering and comfortable. 

$98$48
WITH CODE SALE

Best Spanx Pants Deals

The Perfect Pant, Ankle 4-Pocket
The Perfect Pant, Ankle 4-Pocket
Spanx
The Perfect Pant, Ankle 4-Pocket

Thanks to smoothing ponte fabric and a comfortable, pull-on design, the Ankle 4-Pocket offers a sleek look, a great butt and features functional back pockets. 

$128$63
WITH CODE SALE
Leather-Like Jogger
Leather-Like Jogger
Spanx
Leather-Like Jogger

Get ready to meet your newest go-to pant for the winter. The Leather-Like Jogger gives you the look of true leather, without sacrificing comfort.

$168$82
WITH CODE SALE
Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant
Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant
Spanx
Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant

Available in six different colors, this super-soft, seasonless staple is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. With a pull-on design and hidden tummy shaping, these comfy cargo pants flatter all over. 

$128$63
WITH CODE SALE
The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Sequin Tuxedo Skinny
The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Sequin Tuxedo Skinny
Spanx
The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Sequin Tuxedo Skinny

The same comfortable design of Oprah's favorite pants, but with a skinny cut and a sleek, black sequin stripe down the side of each leg.

$148$73
WITH CODE SALE
Vintage Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans
Vintage Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans
Spanx
Vintage Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans

Designed with comfortable stretch denim, high-rise coverage and hidden tummy shaping, these Spanx skinny jeans are the perfect match for your tees, sweaters, tanks and everything in between.

$128$63
WITH CODE SALE
Ankle Skinny Jeans, Light Vintage Wash
Ankle Skinny Jeans, Light Vintage Wash
Spanx
Ankle Skinny Jeans, Light Vintage Wash

Finish your Y2K style with a pair of retro ankle-length skinny jeans.

$128$63
WITH CODE SALE

