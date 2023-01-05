This Spanx Sale Is Offering Double Discounts On Oprah's Favorite Pants and Bestselling Leggings
From Oprah's favorite loungewear set and black pants to Kylie Jenner's bralette, Spanx is a go-to for comfortable and flattering wardrobe staples. Right now, you can score some of Spanx's best-sellers for less than half the price to help make you look and feel your best in the new year. From shapewear to activewear, Spanx is already a must-visit destination, and now you can get an extra 30% off sale styles with the code SALE.
You've probably fallen in love with Spanx's comfortable styles after trying on a pair of their Perfect Pants or Leather-Like Joggers, but their leggings also deserve a space in your closet. Reese Witherspoon and Kourtney Kardashian both own at least one pair of Spanx's ultra-flattering leggings.
Whether you want some classic Spanx basics to stock your work wardrobe with or a pair of everyday leggings, the Spanx End of Season Sale is currently filled with tons of bestselling styles. But we suggest you hurry because sizes and colors are already starting to sell out. Ahead, check out our favorite deals to shop from the Spanx sale.
Best Spanx Leggings Deals
These shape-enhancing leggings, made from Spanx's signature compression fabric, live up to their name — helping to sculpt your rear while ensuring the most flattering fit.
Amp up your leggings collection with a style that can keep up with you 24/7. With the same fit as the fan-favorite Faux Leather Leggings, this style flatters you from every angle.
With chic side stripes, added features like 4-way stretch, breathability and an antimicrobial finish offer these leggings a long-lasting wear that’s perfect for every activity.
Let everyone's eyes come to you with these tie-dye leggings, available in stormy blue and cloudy grey.
Live out your Catwoman fantasies with these faux patent leather leggings from Spanx.
Made from fan-favorite Faux Leather fabric, these leggings are a rockstar version of the leggings sported by celebs like Jennifer Hudson, Donatella Versace and Erin Andrews.
Designed with a Power Waistband and soft velvet fabric, these leggings are a go-to for every winter soiree.
If the faux leather trend doesn’t appeal to you, maybe these faux suede leggings will per-suede you. Designed with structured seams and a comfortable stretch, these pull-on pants are flattering and comfortable.
Best Spanx Pants Deals
Thanks to smoothing ponte fabric and a comfortable, pull-on design, the Ankle 4-Pocket offers a sleek look, a great butt and features functional back pockets.
Get ready to meet your newest go-to pant for the winter. The Leather-Like Jogger gives you the look of true leather, without sacrificing comfort.
Available in six different colors, this super-soft, seasonless staple is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. With a pull-on design and hidden tummy shaping, these comfy cargo pants flatter all over.
The same comfortable design of Oprah's favorite pants, but with a skinny cut and a sleek, black sequin stripe down the side of each leg.
Designed with comfortable stretch denim, high-rise coverage and hidden tummy shaping, these Spanx skinny jeans are the perfect match for your tees, sweaters, tanks and everything in between.
Finish your Y2K style with a pair of retro ankle-length skinny jeans.
