This Stylish Slip Dress From Amazon Is Under $30
Let's be honest: Any savvy shopper knows that Amazon is one site you simply can't pass up -- especially when it comes to affordable fashion, like Lululemon dupes and Lizzo-approved leggings. Right now, you can find a timeless slip dress from the retailer's in-house brand, Daily Ritual, that'll go with nearly everything in your summer wardrobe. And the best part is, you can get it for under $30.
The Daily Ritual Georgette Fluid Drape Slip Dress comes as classic as ever, with a simple silhouette and minimalist-approved spaghetti straps. Plus, it's currently available in prints that are perfect for any warm-weather scenario. Style the sleek midi dress with white sneakers and a graphic tee layered underneath for an effortless daytime ensemble. And when you're ready to take it out for a night, sport it with a cool leather jacket and a chic, affordable purse to add an edge of cool to your outfit. Truth be told, there's no going wrong here -- really!
What are you waiting for? Scroll down to shop the classic Amazon slip dress from Daily Ritual below. Then, shop ET Style's favorite stylish accessories from the retailer to wear with it this summer.
