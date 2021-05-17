This Stylish Slip Dress From Amazon Is Under $30

Let's be honest: Any savvy shopper knows that Amazon is one site you simply can't pass up -- especially when it comes to affordable fashion, like Lululemon dupes and Lizzo-approved leggings. Right now, you can find a timeless slip dress from the retailer's in-house brand, Daily Ritual, that'll go with nearly everything in your summer wardrobe. And the best part is, you can get it for under $30.

The Daily Ritual Georgette Fluid Drape Slip Dress comes as classic as ever, with a simple silhouette and minimalist-approved spaghetti straps. Plus, it's currently available in prints that are perfect for any warm-weather scenario. Style the sleek midi dress with white sneakers and a graphic tee layered underneath for an effortless daytime ensemble. And when you're ready to take it out for a night, sport it with a cool leather jacket and a chic, affordable purse to add an edge of cool to your outfit. Truth be told, there's no going wrong here -- really!

What are you waiting for? Scroll down to shop the classic Amazon slip dress from Daily Ritual below. Then, shop ET Style's favorite stylish accessories from the retailer to wear with it this summer.

Daily Ritual Georgette Fluid Drape Slip Dress Amazon Daily Ritual Georgette Fluid Drape Slip Dress Slip into this classic wardrobe staple -- which comes in five other prints including two black and white styles, a warm orange zebra print, a ditsy floral print and a confetti pattern. Whether you style the summer dress with a pair of white tennis shoes or brown leather strappy sandals (along with some pretty jewelry, of course!), you can style it with a classic denim jacket for an easy and effortless seasonal look. $30 AT AMAZON Buy Now

JW Pei 90s Shoulder Bag Amazon JW Pei 90s Shoulder Bag This stylish shoulder bag has become a favorite of ours for a number of reasons -- including the fact that it's available on Amazon for under $40. $37 Buy Now

Veja Nova Sneaker Amazon Veja Nova Sneaker If you aren't sure what type of white sneakers you want to wear with this summer staple, we suggest adding these Meghan Markle-approved sneakers into the mix. Plus, they're sustainably made. $105 Buy Now

Levi's Original Trucker Jacket Amazon Levi's Original Trucker Jacket When the nights veer on the chilly side, be sure to throw this over your shoulders to keep yourself warm. $45 AND UP Buy Now

