April is swiftly approaching, so it's time to get started on your spring cleaning. Amazon just dropped all kinds of spring cleaning deals on everything you need to make your home look brand new. If you've been wishing for a Dyson or similar cordless stick vacuum, this Amazon deal is offering 80% off one of the best Dyson vacuum alternatives.

The INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is similar to the coveted and pricey Dyson cordless stick vacuum. Right now, Amazon's spring sale is taking $400 off the vacuum with long-lasting runtime and powerful suction.

The cordless vacuum cleaner design has a ton of features similar to the Dyson vacuums that'll help speed up your cleaning process — including a powerful motor with a strong suction that'll effortlessly suck up all kinds of messes from dirt to pet hair. You can easily convert the stick vacuum into a handheld device for cleaning furniture, curtains and even your mattress.

The portable vacuum, which is suitable for hard floors, stairs, and both low and mid-pile carpets, creates a high-speed rotating airflow to remove particulates from the air. Shoppers love this cordless vacuum for not only cleaning floors, but also providing purified air for the ultimate cleaning experience.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Save on Apple, Samsonite, iRobot Roomba and More

Best Robot Vacuums to Buy In 2023: Top Cleaners for Wood and Carpet

Get Ahead on Spring Cleaning With The Best Roomba Deals: Save Up to 42% on Highly-Rated Robot Vacuums

Samsung's Top-Rated Cordless Stick Vacuum Is On Sale for 2023

Spring Cleaning Is Here: Shop the Best Deals on Dyson Vacuums

The 18 Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop This Week: Save Now on Apple, Samsung, Dyson and More

Refresh Your Home With The 14 Best Amazon Deals On Spring Cleaning Essentials

Walmart's Best Spring Deals to Shop Now: Apple Watch Series 8, Beats Earbuds, Roomba and More

14 Kitchen Tools That Can Help Your Groceries Last Longer