White lace-ups are a classic wardrobe staple. Since your shoes say a lot about you, wearing scuffed and dingy white kicks can give a less-than-stellar first impression. If you're heading back to campus this fall or want to update your shoe collection ahead of the new season, Thousand Fell's celeb-loved white sneakers are majorly on sale right now.

Kicking off today, the Thousand Fell Summer Sale is offering 25% off every pair of the brand's stylish and sustainable shoes made from 100% recycled materials with code SUMMER25 at checkout. Seen on the feet of Emily Ratajkowski and Chloë Sevigny, Thousand Fell's sneakers are as versatile and ultra comfortable as they are good for the planet.

Shop Thousand Fell's Sale

Vegan, stain-proof and water-resistant, Thousand Fell will soon become your go-to footwear choice. The eco-friendly brand uses coconut husk, recycled bottles and sugar cane to create the comfy kicks that can be recycled when you're ready for a new pair. With shoes that are this good, you might want to buy a few pairs during this impressive site-wide sale.

Below, we've rounded up the brand's best-selling shoes so you can take full advantage of this limited-time Thousand Fell sale. For even more wardrobe upgrades ahead of the new semester, check out our guide to all the best back-to-school clothes sales happening right now.

White Lace Up Thousand Fell White Lace Up Give back to Mother Earth this fall with this stylish pair of white lace up sneakers. The sneakers comfortable, breathable and 100% recyclable. Just send them back to the retailer when you're finished to let them live another life. $145 $109 WITH CODE SUMMER25 Shop for Women $145 $109 WITH CODE SUMMER25 Shop for Men

