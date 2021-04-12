TikTok Says You Need This Coach Bag ASAP

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you want to admit it or not, TikTok knows what's going down when it comes to the latest trends in fashion. From the ultimate budget-friendly dupes on your favorite activewear pieces and must-haves, to Lizzo-approved leggings and the latest update on must-have denim staples, the app has become the mecca for the need-to-know fashion trends.

If you're anything like us, odds are you've been keeping a finger on the pulse of what TikTok users rave about to stay on top of, well, everything (including viral kitchen gadgets). And if you're really like us, you've probably bought some TikTok-approved items along the way. And for spring fashion, TikTok has spoken. The next big purse of the moment comes straight from one of our favorite brands: Coach.

TikTok users have been known to showcase their latest fashion finds -- along with their exciting reactions -- on the app. More often than not, these must-buy-now reactions are what make us add it to our carts (because really, TikTok reviews do not disappoint) -- and the Coach Pillow Tabby bag is no exception. User Trisha Smith of @dailyfashionfinds posted a video of her unboxing the plush leather shoulder bag with the opening caption, "Introducing the bag of the year," finishing it off with an excited cry.

Just in case TikTok reviews aren't enough to tell you that you need this pretty handbag -- which is an updated take on Coach's classic Tabby shoulder bag -- in your spring wardrobe, Jennifer Lopez gave the soft napa leather style her seal of approval in a photo from the fashion brand's latest campaign.

Scroll down to shop the TikTok-approved bag from Coach and other chic styles from the brand below.

Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 Coach Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 Coach's puffy leather Tabby bag -- which is an updated take on the brand's classic style -- has become a favorite on TikTok. You know what that means: It's only a matter of time before you see it everywhere. Like the original Tabby style, Coach's plush, smooth leather purse is a versatile everyday style that comes with the brand's signature hardware and one long detachable strap, as well as shorter one. $495 AT COACH Buy Now

Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 Coach Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 A reimagined take on the classic 1970s Coach design, the American brand's Tabby Shoulder Bag features a structured silhouette with sleek and polished pebble leather with two detachable straps. Throw it over your shoulder for a night out or wear it as a crossbody when you're heading out for the day. Simply put, this is perfect for any part of your lifestyle. $315 (REGULARLY $450) Buy Now

Coach Swinger 20 Coach Coach Swinger 20 Looking for a similar style to the TikTok-adored Pillow Tabby bag at a more affordable price point? You won't go wrong with Coach's sleek leather Swinger shoulder bag, which feels like it came straight from the '90s. $195 AT COACH Buy Now

