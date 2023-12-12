Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are focused on their relationship, despite the recent chatter!

On Tuesday's episode of the Amy & T.J. podcast on iHeartRadio, the couple addressed "headlines" surrounding their relationship, and their first public appearances as a couple.

One headline they did not address was their exes, Marliee Fiebig and Andrew Shue's, relationship.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

"There were other headlines this week with agendas, and we absolutely anticipated that that was going to happen," Holmes says, not directly addressing their exes. "There's nothing we could do about those. But this place, this podcast and this platform, we are committed to a place that is not going to be about gossip. This is not going to be a place where we clap back at headlines. We are not going to get in that back and forth games because gossip is toxic."

Holmes adds, "And so today we are here, we are happy, we are healthy, we are grateful, we are touched by the response. We are onward and upward."

Last week, ET confirmed that Fiebig and Shue were dating. According to a source, the pair's relationship has been going on for about six months.

"Initially they had no interest in each other but bonded over the trauma from their respective breakups," the source said at the time.

Getty

While Robach and Holmes didn't talk about those headlines, they did playfully address the chatter they stirred up with their first red carpet appearance as a couple on Dec. 2 at the 2023 KIIS-FM iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.

"After this year, I am so grateful to be able to get chills about something so positive," Robach says about making her red carpet debut with her beau.

The couple -- whose relationship became public in 2022 -- opened up about flying to Los Angeles for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, and not having to hide from the cameras.

"We flew out to L.A. proudly," Robach shares. "Didn't have to duck paparazzi, walked right off that plane holding hands, it was amazing. It's funny how the smallest things suddenly feel so great. And that was one of them."

Robach recalled their appearance at Jingle Ball as being "no small thing." However, their PDA seemed to be a big deal for onlookers.

Getty

"We had fun and we were just being us," she says. "And apparently that's handsy and a lot of PDA. But we're in love. I don't know how else to act."

Holmes quipped about a "bad habit" that may have been the cause of the chatter.

"I have a bad habit of when I put my arms around you, my hands end up lower than the waist and it stays there," he notes. "I'm trying to break the habit ... publicly."

"I think it's cute," Robach notes of her man's move. "I know it's sweet. We had a fun night. We got to really actually step out as a couple and smile for the cameras and welcome the attention. And welcome the attention on the podcast. It just felt good to be able to be free of hiding, running and avoiding."

The pair had another night on the town at Jingle Ball in NYC this past Friday, where they were joined by Holmes' daughter, Sabine.

While that night was fun, they addressed the next evening at a friend's wedding, where they were reportedly "dirty dancing" on the dance floor -- a headline Holmes had to shut down.

Calling the experience "unique" for Holmes, Robach adds that Holmes didn't even get on the dance floor and simply "watched me do my thing."

Amy Robach/Instagram

"The idea that we were dirty dancing at a wedding reception where the band and the genre of music was yacht rock," he quipped. "It's funnier because I literally did not dance to a single song that night because I didn't know how."

In the end, the pair celebrated the ups and downs of the week, noting that they would not harp on the negative, in light of all the positive things they have going on.

"There were so many highs that it feels like we are doing a disservice by spending time on the lows," Robach says.

