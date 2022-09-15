Today's Best Deals at the Discover Samsung Fall Event: Save on TVs, Appliances, Galaxy Z Fold4, and More
The holiday season is slowly creeping up on us, and it's never too early to score a great deal on big-ticket items for your home, family, loved ones, and even yourself. Luckily, you won't have to wait until Black Friday for major savings on electronics and appliances. Right now, Samsung is hosting its Discover Samsung fall sales event with daily deals on best-selling products.
Now through Sunday, September 18, Samsung is offering new deals each day for 24 hours only, starting at 9 a.m. EST. Along with deals of the day, there will also be flash deals each day from 12 to 3 p.m. EST with limited inventory. Given the limited time and supplies, you'll want to act fast to score savings on kitchen appliances, smart TVs, Galaxy watches, and more.
For one week only, you can save hundreds or even thousands of dollars on Samsung's top items. Some of the best deals include hundreds off a cutting edge, curved screen gaming monitor, up to $1,500 off Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs, and up to $900 trade-in credit for the new Galaxy Z Fold4. Samsung is even highlighting Green Deals during the savings event so you can enjoy deep discounts on eco-conscious products.
To help you hunt down the best discounts during the Discover Samsung Event, we've picked the top deals to shop today. These deals only last 24 hours, so don't wait to save big on these best-selling items.
Thursday, September 15
With its super-slim and light design, the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is the ultimate Galaxy 2-in-1 experience is both a laptop and a tablet. Powered by Samsung's most powerful processor available and AMOLED technology, details are sharp and colors are vivid.
Get Samsung's newest, lightweight Galaxy Z Fold4 at Samsung and get $100 instant Samsung Credit with a free memory upgrade. Plus, get up to $900 enhanced trade-in credit. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes multitasking easier and delivers better cameras, a wider front display and a brighter main screen in a sleeker package.
The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization. During the Discover Samsung Event, get $100 instant Samsung credit, a free memory upgrade, and up to $700 trade-in credit.
Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone.
The TV's ultra-powerful processor plays your 8K content at its full potential. And for everything else, AI based processing upscales and analyzes your content to boost your picture to 8K clarity—no matter how it was created. Make every viewing a spectacular cinematic experience with Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos built in.
Save up to $1,000 on this new smart TV, which ranges from 43 to 98 inches. Samsung notes that the 2022 version of the Neo QLED 4K TV "delivers an intensely realistic picture, even more immersive sound and a superior gaming experience."
Watch everything in 8K with Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor. On sale in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes, save up to $1,200 on this Samsung TV with unimaginable color and a sleek design.
Different power settings allow you to handle anything from cleaning up pet hair to cleaning any standard surface including hardwood, tile or carpet. Vacuum for up to 60 minutes without needing to recharge.
Whether you're shopping for early holiday gifts or looking to update your gaming center, this monitor provides an immersive experience with a curved display and stunning picture quality thanks to quantum mini-LED.
Friday, September 16
Using little to no oil, you can quickly air fry your favorite foods right in your oven. The new Smart Dial simplifies oven settings in a single dial and intuitively learns based on your cooking preferences.
Saturday, September 17
This stylish TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.
Sunday, September 18
When you purchase a Galaxy S8 during the Discover Samsung Event, you'll get up to $200 instant Samsung Credit. Made for multitaskers on the go, the Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows.
