The holiday season is slowly creeping up on us, and it's never too early to score a great deal on big-ticket items for your home, family, loved ones, and even yourself. Luckily, you won't have to wait until Black Friday for major savings on electronics and appliances. Right now, Samsung is hosting its Discover Samsung fall sales event with daily deals on best-selling products.

Now through Sunday, September 18, Samsung is offering new deals each day for 24 hours only, starting at 9 a.m. EST. Along with deals of the day, there will also be flash deals each day from 12 to 3 p.m. EST with limited inventory. Given the limited time and supplies, you'll want to act fast to score savings on kitchen appliances, smart TVs, Galaxy watches, and more.

For one week only, you can save hundreds or even thousands of dollars on Samsung's top items. Some of the best deals include hundreds off a cutting edge, curved screen gaming monitor, up to $1,500 off Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs, and up to $900 trade-in credit for the new Galaxy Z Fold4. Samsung is even highlighting Green Deals during the savings event so you can enjoy deep discounts on eco-conscious products.

To help you hunt down the best discounts during the Discover Samsung Event, we've picked the top deals to shop today. These deals only last 24 hours, so don't wait to save big on these best-selling items.

Thursday, September 15

Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 With its super-slim and light design, the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is the ultimate Galaxy 2-in-1 experience is both a laptop and a tablet. Powered by Samsung's most powerful processor available and AMOLED technology, details are sharp and colors are vivid. $1,450 $1,200 Buy Now

Galaxy Z Fold4 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Get Samsung's newest, lightweight Galaxy Z Fold4 at Samsung and get $100 instant Samsung Credit with a free memory upgrade. Plus, get up to $900 enhanced trade-in credit. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes multitasking easier and delivers better cameras, a wider front display and a brighter main screen in a sleeker package. $2,010 $900 WITH TRADE-IN AT SAMSUNG Buy Now

Galaxy Z Flip4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization. During the Discover Samsung Event, get $100 instant Samsung credit, a free memory upgrade, and up to $700 trade-in credit. $1,060 $300 WITH TRADE-IN AT SAMSUNG Buy Now

Friday, September 16

Saturday, September 17

Sunday, September 18

Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 When you purchase a Galaxy S8 during the Discover Samsung Event, you'll get up to $200 instant Samsung Credit. Made for multitaskers on the go, the Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows. $700 $350 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

