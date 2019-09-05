Todd Chrisley and his son, Kyle Chrisley, are opening up about the truth behind the 27-year-old's recent hospitalization.

The father and son sat down together for the latest episode of the reality star's podcast, Chrisley Confessions, where Kyle revealed that, as a result of an adverse effect on his mental state due to some of his meds, he attempted suicide.

"I take medication and I had a bad side effect to it and I tried to take my own life," Kyle explained to listeners during an episode of the podcast published on Thursday.

Kyle went on to share that, "With the meds, I got all kinds of crazy thinking going on."

Todd went on to say that the medication Kyle had been taking was known to have "suicidal tendencies" as a side effect, and he explained that Kyle is "now off of that."

Kyle's hospitalization was revealed on Aug. 28 in an photo Todd shared to Instagram, showing his smiling son surrounded by family while in his hospital bed. The entire Chrisley family was there, with the exception of Todd and Julie's estranged daughter, Lindsie.

The Chrisley family has been making plenty of headlines this month due to the ongoing tax fraud investigation Todd and Julie are facing, in which they entered a plea of not guilty, along with their feud with Lindsie and her allegations of extortion.

However, Todd -- who previously said during another episode of his podcast that Lindsie was "forgiven" for her accusations, which he staunchly denies -- once again addressed the rift during this week's episode.

"My door is always open to my daughter Lindsie. I love her always and I will die loving her," Todd shared. "[But] right now, I have four of my children and I am grateful for that. And the door is open for the fifth at all times."

For more on the drama surrounding the Chrisley family, watch the video below.

