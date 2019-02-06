Tom Arnold has filed for divorce from wife Ashley Groussman after nine years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by ET, which were filed Wednesday with the California Superior Court of Los Angeles, the 59-year-old actor cited irreconcilable differences as the ground for the split.

Arnold is also seeking joint legal and physical custody of the couple's two children -- 5-year-old son, Jax, and 3-year-old daughter, Quinn.

As to the division of their community assets, the documents state that the court will determine how to divvy up their respective physical property and monetary assets at the time of their divorce trial.

While the date of their separation is listed as "TBD," the actor revealed that they'd split up on Jan. 22, in a statement released to ET.

"For the last couple years we grew apart and have been moving in different directions, which is why at this time we have decided to end our marriage," Arnold said. "I told Ashley that it's her life, we had great years together and there doesn't have to be a reason or a bad guy to move on. Go live your life, you owe me nothing."

Regarding the couple's children, Arnold said in his statement at the time, "We’re both crazy about these kids. We have two amazing children that we love very much and while she has moved out we will be working together to co-parent.

"My kids are my entire life and their happiness is all I care about," he added. "We ask for privacy during this time of transition in our family.”

This is Arnold's fourth marriage. He was previously married to Roseanne Barr from 1990 to 1994, Julie Armstrong from 1995 to 1999 and Shelby Roos from 2002 to 2008.

The news of their divorce comes just over four months after Arnold made headlines for allegedly getting into a scuffle with TV producer Mark Burnett at a pre-Emmys party in September. The alleged altercation turned into a flurry of accusations and rebukes that played out over twitter and lead to one of the more surreal feuds of last year. Check out the video below to hear more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tom Arnold Splits From Wife Ashley Groussman After 9 Years of Marriage

Tom Arnold Responds to Roseanne Being Killed Off on ‘The Conners’

Roseanne Barr’s Ex Tom Arnold 'Not Surprised' by Show's Cancellation: 'She Wanted It to Happen'

Related Gallery



