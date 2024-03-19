Tom Sandoval is fed up with how he's being treated post-Scandoval.

On Tuesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval's friends continued to bash him for both his affair with Rachel Leviss amid his relationship with Ariana Madix and his reaction to the scandal once it became public. The treatment led Sandoval to make a shocking comparison.

It all started when Scheana Shay tried to get Sandoval to put his ego aside and take accountability for his actions. Sandoval got so mad that James Kennedy had to step in to tell him, "You're going to burn every f**king bridge around you, bro!"

Sandoval was unmoved, screaming, "I'm not groveling to these mother f**kers anymore, dude. We've all done f**ked up s**t. We've all made mistakes. I'm over this s**t!"

Later, despite not thinking that he caused Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz's marriage to break down, Sandoval decided to apologize to Katie. She wasn't convinced, though, even replying "no" when Sandoval asked for a little bit of grace.

When Sandoval went away to pout, he admired a photo of himself and Rachel, who'd blocked him and hadn't returned his want to get back together. It's the same pic that he snuck into Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, a story fellow contestant Nick Viall previously revealed.

"I lost pretty much all of my friends, and now, losing Rachel, it's a lot for me emotionally," Sandoval told the cameras. "There's part of me that thought when she gets out, maybe we can both be in a healthy place to see each other again and connect, but I'm figuring out that will never happen. It really, really f**king breaks my heart."

Schwartz was on hand as Sandoval sobbed in his closet while starring at the photo and lamenting his lot in life.

"Sorry, dude," Sandoval told Schwartz. "I just look at those pictures and I'm like, 'That'll never f**king happen again.'"

Schwartz tried to comfort his friend by assuring him that he was "at the tail end" of the drama, but Sandoval disagreed.

"That's not even remotely accurate," Sandoval insisted. "I'm being treated like I'm f**king Scott Peterson and it will f**king linger with me like f**king Scott Peterson."

"You're not Scott Peterson," Schwartz assured him. "Didn't he murder his wife?"

"Allegedly," Sandoval responded of the murderer, who was convicted of killing his wife and unborn child in 2004.

It's not the first questionable comparison Sandoval has made in regards to his situation. Last month, Sandoval made headlines for claiming during an interview with The New York Times that Scandoval mania was akin to the news coverage surrounding O.J. Simpson, George Floyd and Danny Masterson.

The former football player was at the center of a highly-publicized murder trial after he was suspected of killing ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. He was acquitted of all criminal charges but later held liable for both deaths in a 1997 civil suit.

George Floyd was a Black man whose murder by a white Minneapolis police officer in May 2020 sparked nationwide protests over police brutality and led to the conviction of Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, the That's 70s Show alum was convicted of rape in 2023 and sentenced to 30 years to life.

Sandoval later apologized for the comments, telling ET in a statement, "My intentions behind the comments I made in New York Times Magazine were to explain the level of national media attention my affair received. The comparison was inappropriate and ignorant. I'm incredibly sorry and embarrassed."

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

